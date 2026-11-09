Junto Nakatani vs. Ramon Cardenas Reportedly Eyed For February

Junto Nakatani could return from his first professional defeat against Ramon Cardenas in February 2027, with a potential WBC super bantamweight title fight taking shape in Japan. Japanese outlet RONSPO reports that Cardenas is the leading opponent under consideration for a show being planned for DAZN. The bout is not an officially announced booking.

The report describes a possible immediate return to world-title competition rather than an intervening tune-up. Its championship status remains conditional: a vacant championship could be available if Naoya Inoue relinquishes the belt, while an interim title is the proposed alternative if he retains it. Neither outcome should be confused with an approved WBC sanction.

Nakatani’s February plan comes after injury recovery

The sporting significance goes beyond a change of broadcaster. Nakatani would be pursuing a world championship in a fourth division after losing to Inoue at Tokyo Dome on May 2. His official record lists that contest as a unanimous-decision defeat over 12 rounds, leaving him with 32 wins, one loss and 24 knockouts.

According to Sponichi’s original November 7 report, Nakatani told reporters after his Tokyo fan meeting that the left orbital-floor fracture suffered against Inoue had healed following his latest examination. He planned to resume sparring in December and was working toward a comeback around February. That was a target month, not a completed fight announcement.

Sponichi reported that approximately 300 fans attended the Tokyo gathering, about 100 more than the previous year. Nakatani thanked them for continuing to support him after defeat and described becoming champion again as a way of repaying that backing. He set his sporting ambition for 2027 on winning the super bantamweight championship.

In a separate written post after the Tokyo and Nagoya meetings, Nakatani thanked those who attended both events. In English paraphrase of his Japanese statement, he said their warmth reminded him that their support allows him to box, and that he would keep working to show a stronger version of himself. The post does not name Cardenas or announce a contract.

Why Cardenas is in the frame at 122 pounds

The WBC’s published super bantamweight rankings, marked updated October 2, place Nakatani first and Cardenas second. Inoue remains listed as champion. Those positions explain the reported matchup’s title relevance, but a ranking is not itself a bout order, and the published table does not establish that the proposed fight has been sanctioned.

Separately, Cardenas posted a defiant written message on November 9:

ONCE AGAIN YALL TRIPPING IF YALL THINK IM COMING TO LOSE. SEE YALL SOON.

He did not name an opponent or confirm a fight in that post.

ONCE AGAIN YALL TRIPPING IF YALL THINK IM COMING TO LOSE. SEE YALL SOON. — Ramon Cardenas (@RamonDinamita) November 9, 2026

Cardenas has already challenged Inoue. The WBA’s official record lists an eighth-round stoppage defeat in their 2025 title contest, followed by a fifth-round knockout of Erik Robles Ayala that December and a ten-round majority-decision win over Leonardo Carrillo in August 2026. His recent results therefore include two victories since the Inoue loss, rather than an immediate return from that defeat.

Nakatani’s own championship progression ran through flyweight, super flyweight and bantamweight. His official career ledger records world-title wins over Giemel Magramo, Andrew Moloney and Alejandro Santiago before his bantamweight unification victory over Ryosuke Nishida. The Moloney title victory came by knockout in the twelfth round, while the Santiago championship win ended in the sixth. He then outpointed Sebastian Hernandez at super bantamweight before challenging Inoue in May.