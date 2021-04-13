Anthony Joshua Cautions Tyson Fury: No place to hide now! “I’m COMING”

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is ready and focused on facing Tyson Fury. While the matchup talks were brewing for quite some time, the fight has finally been agreed upon by both parties.

Arguably the biggest fight to make in boxing is between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Currently, it appears that boxing fans could be on the brink of the clash finally happening. Recently on social media, Joshua shared with fans that he has officially received his end of the bout agreement. Thus, indicating that once Fury signs his, the fight will finally be official.

Anthony Joshua Gives Update on Tyson Fury Fight

But, within the sharing of the news on social media, AJ also issued a warning for Fury to be prepared once they step inside of the ring.

Public service announcement. More official news to follow, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/b0TkFvQlGr — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 11, 2021

“Positive news this evening! I’m lacing up my running boots rn! @258MGT and @Matchroomboxing have received the first OFFICIAL offer to host the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship Of The WORLD! I will be victorious God Willing! No place to hide now! I’m COMING,” wrote AJ on Twitter.

Getting The Contract Signed

Both British heavyweights have been in negotiation talks for the fight for months. Eddie Hearn, who is Joshua’s manager, has been in serious discussions as early as January. Negotiations between Fury and Joshua have come to a close, with both parties agreeing to go to a 50-50 purse agreement.

The rubber match is also in negotiations, which would likely take place in the fourth quarter of the year. Part of their criteria will be in favor of the winner, who will take 60% of the allotted purse as opposed to 40% to the loser.

Once Joshua signs his end of the deal, all worlds will wait for Fury to agree. Then, boxing fans will be able to witness one of the greatest and most anticipated heavyweight boxing matches in history.