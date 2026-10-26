Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson Rematch Set For Vacant WBC World Title

Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson will contest the vacant WBC light heavyweight championship when they meet again on November 7 at Manchester’s AO Arena. The sanctioning body confirmed the title stakes on October 9, upgrading a rematch that Queensberry originally announced as an interim championship fight.

DAZN will broadcast the event. Buatsi brings a 20-1 record with 13 knockouts into the second meeting, while Hutchinson stands at 20-2 with 14 stoppages. They are returning to the same rivalry that produced a split decision at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, but a different organization’s belt is now available.

Benavidez’s move changes the championship route

The WBC’s October notice linked the vacancy to David Benavidez’s decision to continue his career at cruiserweight. It confirmed his challenge to Michal Cieslak and separately sanctioned Buatsi against Hutchinson for the vacant 175-pound title. The Manchester winner therefore will not need to wait for an interim belt to become a full championship.

There is a qualification to Benavidez’s departure: the WBC said he retains the right to challenge for its light heavyweight championship. That is not an announced fight against either British contender. His immediate assignment is the cruiserweight unification against Cieslak in Glendale, rather than a defense against the winner in Manchester.

Queensberry’s October 9 confirmation of the world-title stakes. October 9, 2026

The WBC also scheduled its annual convention for November 8–13 in Acapulco, immediately after the Manchester show. Its notice said eliminators and mandatory positions would be reviewed there. It did not name the Manchester winner’s first defense, so the confirmed opportunity should not be confused with a settled list of subsequent opponents.

Two different routes back to a shared rivalry

Buatsi won their first contest after dropping Hutchinson in the sixth and ninth rounds. That victory brought him the WBO interim championship. The WBC’s retrospective account lists two cards for Buatsi, 117–108 and 115–110, against one 113–112 card for Hutchinson. Those are the completed first fight’s scores, not a prediction of how the second meeting will be judged. Queensberry’s October 22 account of the rivalry emphasized his body work and the tense buildup, which included a confrontation during a filmed face-to-face and another heated final staredown.

The earlier result is only part of the rematch’s background. Buatsi subsequently lost to Callum Smith in early 2025, then returned to the winning column against Zach Parker in November. The British Olympic medalist now has the chance to turn that recovery into a full world championship, rather than simply repeat his previous interim-title success.

Hutchinson rebuilt through victories over Mark Jeffers and Ezra Taylor, beating the previously unbeaten Taylor in Manchester in March. Those results are the substance behind his return to this matchup: he has not been sent straight back into a rematch without competing in between. His challenge is to change the outcome against the opponent who twice put him down.

Elsewhere in the division, Dmitry Bivol is scheduled to face Callum Smith, with Albert Ramirez and Sharabutdin Ataev also matched on that December card. Manchester’s immediate distinction is the vacant WBC championship: Buatsi and Hutchinson have a direct opportunity to claim it on November 7, not a guarantee of any later unification.