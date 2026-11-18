U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Jorge Linares will remain detained while removal proceedings are pending, adding an agency account to the boxing champion’s case. In a statement supplied to the El Paso Times on November 17, ICE alleged that he had stayed beyond the period permitted when he entered the country.

His representatives take a different position. Wilner & O’Reilly, APLC published its own November 17 statement saying Linares is authorized to be in the United States and has fully cooperated with immigration authorities. The firm says it is communicating with ICE as it seeks to resolve the situation.

The agency’s overstay allegation

According to the agency’s statement to the newspaper, Border Patrol agents and ICE officers arrested Jorge Linares Palencia at El Paso International Airport on November 15. ICE said he entered the United States on October 26, 2023 with temporary permission, then remained after that permission expired. Those are the government agency’s allegations, not findings independently established by MiddleEasy.

The agency also told the newspaper that a pending application or work authorization does not itself confer legal status. It did not identify a hearing date or provide a final removal decision in the statement reproduced by the El Paso Times. AFP separately reported the agency’s confirmation that his detention would continue pending proceedings.

Broadcaster Ricardo Celis shared the firm’s earlier November 16 Spanish statement, reproduced here. Its website carries the November 17 English release.

Los abogados Wilner & O’Reilly – especialistas en Migracion. Son los que están trabajando el caso de Jorge Linares en el Paso, TX.

El comunicado indica que Linares, esta legalmente en el país y que todo se debería de resolver lo antes posible. #Jorgelinares #ICE pic.twitter.com/GhxMnFvAgC — Ricardo Celis (@CelisDeportes) November 17, 2026

His legal team asks for patience, not a predicted outcome

The lawyers’ original release describes confidence in their client’s position, but does not announce his release. It asks supporters, the press and the public to allow time for the immigration process. The firm also conveys gratitude from Linares and his family for support from Venezuela and elsewhere, while declining additional detail because of privacy and the ongoing legal process. Its Spanish-language version conveys the same position rather than providing a separate case update.

This follows Linares’ own custody disclosure and Gilberto Mendoza’s confirmation. The boxer posted from El Paso on November 15; the WBA president followed on November 16 with support for him and contact with his family. The airport location and alleged overstay go beyond the scope of those earlier public messages.

Linares has remained involved in boxing since retiring from competition. The WBA documented his first world-title supervisory assignment at Gilberto Ramirez’s bout with Arsen Goulamirian in California in 2024. Its account described work with local authorities, fighters and promoters, alongside his roles as coach and ambassador. That history explains his continuing professional connection to the WBA; it does not resolve the competing positions on his immigration status.