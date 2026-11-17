Jorge Linares is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to a November 16 statement from World Boxing Association president Gilberto Mendoza. The confirmation followed the former world champion’s own public message from El Paso, Texas, a day earlier.

Mendoza’s statement was an expression of support, not an announcement of a legal outcome or an explanation from the immigration agency.

Linares spoke first; Mendoza followed on Monday

The Venezuelan posted at 13:08 UTC on Sunday, November 15. In an English translation of his brief Spanish message, he wrote:

“ICE has me in El Paso, Texas. How crazy.”

Me tiene el ICE en el paso Texas. Que locura — Jorge Linares (@JorgeLinares) November 15, 2026

He did not explain how he came into custody or identify a scheduled hearing. Mendoza’s English-language post appeared at 20:37 UTC on Monday, November 16, giving the boxing community an update from a senior official.

“Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family.”

I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody. Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family. As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge.… — Gilberto J Mendoza (@GilberticoWBA) November 16, 2026

Legal details remain limited

Telemundo reporter Luisa Barrios reported that Wilner & O’Reilly, APLC represents Linares. According to her account of the firm’s statement, his lawyers say he is lawfully in the United States and has cooperated with the process. They are working with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to resolve the matter.

The report also described the legal team asking supporters, journalists and the public for patience, noting that immigration proceedings can take time. The firm was not providing further details out of respect for its client’s privacy and the legal process. Those are the lawyers’ reported positions, not independently established findings about his immigration status.

Barrios also reported a WBA account that Linares had been supervising a fight in El Paso and was detained at the airport before returning to Miami. Neither his short post nor Mendoza’s confirmation supplied those travel details. The exact date he was taken into custody is not established in the reviewed accounts. The reviewed statements do not establish a deportation order, a criminal charge or a release date.

The WBA connection extends beyond Linares’ championship career. Its April 2024 report documented his first assignment as a world-title-fight supervisor for Gilberto Ramirez against Arsen Goulamirian in Inglewood, California. After retiring from competition, he had also become a coach and an ambassador for the organization, making Mendoza’s involvement a continuation of an established working relationship rather than a newly announced appointment. In that assignment, the organization said Linares worked with local authorities, boxers and promoters from the preceding week through fight day. That record does not independently verify the reported El Paso assignment.

A world champion in three weight divisions, Linares announced his retirement after a 2023 decision loss to Jack Catterall.