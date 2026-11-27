Jorge Linares has returned to his family after his detention by U.S. immigration authorities, according to World Boxing Association president Gilberto Mendoza. The WBA official announced the development on November 25, thanking the former champion’s supporters and singling out attorney Richard Wilner and his team.

Mendoza’s message changes the immediate picture for Linares, whose custody became public earlier this month. It does not announce a ruling on his immigration case or disclose the terms under which he returned home.

“Our friend and former WBA world champion Jorge Linares is back with his family.”

The update was posted at 23:47 UTC on November 25. Mendoza also thanked those who had supported Linares and welcomed him back. His announcement identifies the legal team involved without describing the paperwork, any conditions attached to release, or a future hearing.

Great news 🙏🥊 Our friend and former WBA world champion Jorge Linares is back with his family. Thank you all for your support, and a special thank you to Attorney Richard Wilner and his team. Welcome back, champ! #WBA @WBABoxing @jorgelinaresu — Gilberto J Mendoza (@GilberticoWBA) November 25, 2026

The November statements describe different stages

Linares disclosed that ICE was holding him in El Paso in a brief Spanish-language post on November 15. Mendoza subsequently confirmed the custody situation and contact with his family. Those earlier messages were statements of concern and support, not predictions of when he would leave detention.

Wilner & O’Reilly confirmed its representation of the Venezuelan boxer in an original statement dated November 17. The firm said he was authorized to be in the United States and had cooperated fully with immigration authorities. It described communication with ICE and efforts to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

The lawyers also asked supporters, journalists and the public for patience while the process continued. They conveyed thanks from Linares and his family for support from Venezuela and elsewhere, but declined further case details because of his privacy and the legal proceedings.

That was the legal team’s stated position, not an independently established finding about his status. Our earlier account of the agency’s allegations and the lawyers’ response covered the dispute before Mendoza’s new announcement. Being back with his family should not be presented as proof that proceedings have ended.

His WBA work continued after retirement

Linares’ association with the WBA extends beyond his championship years. Its April 2024 account documented his first assignment supervising a world-title fight: Gilberto Ramirez against Arsen Goulamirian in Inglewood, California.

By then, he had also moved into coaching and an ambassador’s role. The association described training for the supervisory assignment and work with local authorities, fighters and promoters from the preceding week through fight day. Those duties explain an ongoing professional relationship, rather than a newly announced appointment following his detention.

His world titles spanned featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight. Before that final Liverpool appearance, Linares had built a strong record in British rings: a tenth-round stoppage of Kevin Mitchell in London in May 2015, followed by points victories over Anthony Crolla in Manchester in 2016 and 2017.

His competitive career ended after a twelve-round decision loss to Jack Catterall in Liverpool on October 21, 2023. Matchroom’s official event record lists scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112. The WBA’s contemporary account records his subsequent retirement announcement, closing a career with world championships in three divisions and a 47-9 record with 29 knockouts.