John Ramirez Owns Jimenez Defeat, Targets WBA Title Before Revenge

John “Scrappy” Ramirez is putting the responsibility for his only professional loss on himself. In a written interview published by World Boxing News on November 2, the WBA super flyweight mandatory challenger said the defeat to David Jimenez exposed work he needed to do before becoming a lasting champion.

“No excuses; I wasn’t ready. I am a better fighter because of that loss.”

Ramirez told reporter Phil Jay that the setback required honest self-assessment. He described the experience as growth rather than change for its own sake, and said he remained confident that his work would bring a championship. Keeping a belt, rather than winning it for only one defense, is part of that ambition.

He acknowledged frustration with the wait for his opportunity but said he continued to trust the process. A stay-busy fight remains possible only if the business terms make sense; he did not announce an opponent or date. Avenging the Jimenez defeat still appeals to him, but becoming world champion takes priority over the identity of his eventual opponent.

The permission that changed his route

Scrappy Ramirez Admits He Wasn’t Ready for Loss, Wants Revenge pic.twitter.com/9EGLRicEAd — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) November 2, 2026

The earlier mandatory order opened a 30-day negotiating period on September 18, running through October 18. It contemplated a purse bid if the camps could not agree or declined to continue discussions. That was the process in place before Teiken sought the voluntary-defense exception, not a separate fight contract already secured for Ramirez.

The WBA’s October 12 decision allowed Jimenez to defend voluntarily against Akui in Tokyo. Teiken Promotions requested the exception on September 22, and Golden Boy, representing Ramirez, opposed it because negotiations for the mandatory defense were already underway.

That ruling did not remove Ramirez from the championship picture. It requires the November 29 winner to meet him within 120 days. If the scheduled contest ends in a draw, Jimenez retains that obligation on the same timetable. The organization also authorized Ramirez to contest a non-title fight during the wait.

The forthcoming defense forms part of the November 29 championship tripleheader. Broadcaster U-NEXT’s original announcement lists Jimenez–Akui alongside Riku Masuda–Seiya Tsutsumi and Kenshiro Teraji–Jassiel Amador.

The WBA says its ruling remains subject to its other rules and regulatory obligations. Its permission to rearrange the immediate defense sequence is therefore distinct from a completed contract for Ramirez’s eventual challenge.

Four decision wins since the Jimenez defeat

There is a sporting reason the possibility of a rematch carries particular weight. Jimenez defeated Ramirez over 12 rounds in Brooklyn on April 20, 2024, to claim the interim WBA super flyweight championship. The sanctioning body dates Jimenez’s elevation to full champion to June 10, 2026, following Jesse Rodriguez’s move to bantamweight.

Ramirez has rebuilt without another defeat. The WBA’s current fighter record lists successive decision victories over Ephraim Bui, Josue Jesus Morales, Byron Rojas and Lucas Emanuel Fernandez. The latter two appearances came in 2026, and the organization lists his overall record at 17-1. Its monthly rankings archive places him first among contenders throughout 2026, including September.

Golden Boy’s own bout table identifies the Rojas result as a majority decision and the May 22 Fernandez contest as a unanimous decision. Its profile places that latest outing at San Jose’s SAP Center and identifies Julian Chua as Ramirez’s trainer at Brickhouse Boxing Club in Los Angeles.