John Fury To Jake Paul: Tommy Fury Will ‘Bend Your Girlfriend Over’ After KO Win

John Fury wasn’t afraid to let loose at Jake Paul.

The senior Fury’s son Tommy Fury takes on Paul in a highly-anticipated boxing match headlining a Showtime pay-per-view taking place December 18 in Tampa, Florida.

Leading up to the fight, John accompanied Tommy along with Tyson Fury in a recent interview which had Paul join in through a video call.

As one would expect, the trash talk flew between Paul and Fury. However, John did not appreciate Paul swearing and proceeded to unload on the YouTuber-turned-boxer with some racy language.

You can watch it below:

“Listen. You know, you’re swearing now. You know, when Tommy knocks you out, don’t you, he’s gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog in front of you. So I’m telling you straight up.”

John Fury did not actually just say this to Jake Paul 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Z43a9440dx — Gio (@giostephano) November 24, 2021

Tommy reacted with a sigh before laughing it off while Tyson didn’t really react that much. As for Paul, all he could do was respond to John by telling him that he was cringe.

Lots At Stake For Tommy Fury

His father’s comments will only put further pressure on Tommy.

Although he’s the natural favorite as he is the first actual professional boxer Paul is facing, the odds are a lot closer than one would think. Fury’s last performance against an undersized Anthony Taylor played a big role in that.

And should he lose to Paul, not only will he let down his father as well as sibling Tyson and the rest of the boxing world, but he’ll also have to supposedly change his name for a year.