Tyson Fury’s Dad Believes His Son would RETIRE Anthony Joshua

John Fury Warns Anthony Joshua Not to Step in the Ring With his Son

Regardless of the winner between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, every combat sports fan had the same following question. Where is Anthony Joshua and will he be next? Ask any boxing fan in the entire world and they will have no problem agreeing that Fury, Wilder, and Joshua are currently the three best heavyweight boxers in the world. As far as the order is concerned, that would be up to who they’re asking. However, many people believe that Fury and Wilder were both #1 and #2. And, whoever were to face AJ would make easy work of him. For Tyson Fury’s father John, if Tyson were to face Joshua, he would retire him.

Fury vs Wilder II

Tyson had a very dominate performance over Deontay Wilder. If fans were asked how they believed Fury would have beaten Deontay, that probably would have said that he outlasted him and would win a tough decision.

However, Fury was able to seemingly outclass Wilder and finish him via TKO in the 7th round. Afterward, Tyson cashed in on his promise to throw an after-party for the ages. But, soon after, the idea of Fury vs Anthony Joshua came to mind.

Tyson Fury’s Dad on Anthony Joshua

Wilder exercised his clause for a trilogy bout. So, this summer, both Wilder and Fury will dance once again. Which, according to John Fury, is good news for Anthony Joshua.

John spoke with IFL TV on Youtube. During the conversation, he sent a stern warning to AJ in regard to facing Tyson in the future.

“You’re a nice guy,” said John about Anthony Joshua. You look well, you’ve got a big future but when it comes down to the beating, fighting lion heart I don’t think you’ve got it.” “So, don’t mess with Tyson Fury. Keep your belts, go and fight other people but don’t mess with Tyson unless it’s worth your while, because let me tell you it’ll be the last time you ever box if you mess with him. He will wreck you! 19 stone, 6’9ft wrecking machine who will not stop coming forward. But he’ll come forward at you educated and he’ll punish you and he’ll school you and he’ll break your heart. He’ll make your life a misery and your life will never be the same again. So, think on. Eddie Hearn that’s to you as well.”

Tyson Fury’s Dad Making the Fight Difficult

Do fans actually believe that Tyson Fury would beat Anthony Joshua easily and retire him? Or is John making things much more difficult for his son?