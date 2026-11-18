Joel Camilleri handed Mitchell Leek his first professional defeat on November 18 in Melbourne, taking a unanimous decision and the vacant IBF Australasian middleweight championship. The judges returned scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 96-93 after ten rounds in the chief support to Teremoana Teremoana versus Hemi Ahio.

Joel Camilleri drops and decisions a tough Mitchell Leek in the chief support here in Melbourne 👏 📝 96-93, 95-94, 96-93 #TeremoanaAhio live on DAZN & Kayo Sports 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/DuNBKFlphG — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 18, 2026

The 36-year-old went into the meeting with a WBA-listed record of 31 wins, eight losses and a draw. That was his record before the decision, not a post-fight update. A 2012 professional debut listed in the same association’s history underlines how much longer his career has run than this latest championship assignment.

Camilleri vs. Leek: Round-by-round

Uncrowned’s live coverage detailed the exchanges across the ten-round contest.

Round 1

Camilleri’s movement and right hands frustrated Leek’s pressure. Leek absorbed shots along the ropes.

Joel Camilleri had Mitchell Leek HURT in the opening round 😳#TeremoanaAhio | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/SVcWj0OTxq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 18, 2026

Round 2

Leek landed jabs and a left hook; Camilleri circled and countered with his right.

Round 3

Leek was cut inside. Camilleri’s uppercuts and a late right produced a knockdown before the bell.

Round 4

Leek fought through facial cuts as Camilleri kept pressing inside.

Round 5

Leek answered Camilleri’s pressure with body punches and capitalized when the veteran came toward him.

Round 6

Camilleri attacked Leek’s body along the ropes. Leek landed a left hook, but Camilleri sustained the busier offense.

Round 7

After Leek slipped off balance, Camilleri pressed him back again. Combinations and a left hook followed during their exchanges.

Round 8

Leek improved late in the round, connecting with a strong right hand. His resistance continued despite the difficult earlier stretch.

Round 9

Both landed right hands. Leek added a stiff jab and caught Camilleri as he moved out of range.

Round 10

Camilleri landed a left hook and straight punches in the final round. Leek chased a decisive opening but ran into counters.

A regional title added to a long professional campaign

Camilleri’s record already included substantial regional-title experience. The WBA lists ten-round decisions against Lilo Telepe in April 2026 and Wes Capper in August 2024, with the latter contest carrying WBA Oceania and IBF Pan Pacific middleweight stakes. His listed opponents also include Tim Tszyu, Sam Soliman and Koen Mazoudier, showing the depth of the professional campaign he brought into this Melbourne meeting. The association lists him at five-foot-nine with a 69-inch reach. His profile uses the nickname Cama KO. That experience stretches back well beyond this generation of Australian middleweights. Its fight history records a meeting with Tszyu in May 2019 and a December 2022 appearance against Soliman. More recent entries include Nicolaus Michael Mdoe in December 2023 and Joel Pavlides in April 2024, both in contests carrying WBA Oceania middleweight stakes. November’s assignment therefore added a different regional championship to an already extensive title-fight history.

The result was separate from the heavyweight main event on the same Melbourne card announced in October, which followed Tuesday’s weigh-in; Teremoana’s postfight plans are covered separately. Camilleri’s victory was a points win over the full scheduled distance; the third-round knockdown did not end the contest. All three judges ultimately favored him, including the closest card at 95-94. Two judges had him ahead by three points, while the other separated the fighters by only one. Leek remained competitive enough to take the contest to the final bell, but there was no split verdict: the decision was unanimous. Matchroom confirmed the vacant IBF Australasian championship went to Camilleri.