Joe Cordina Accepts Manny Pacquiao Fight Terms, Hearn Says Deal Is Not Done

Joe Cordina has accepted terms for a proposed fight with Manny Pacquiao, according to Eddie Hearn, but the matchup is not finalized. The promoter gave the update in a Sheffield interview published October 22, describing a possible appearance on the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card in Cardiff.

Hearn welcomed the prospect of a local boxer facing Pacquiao at the stadium. The update followed Cordina’s October 20 acquittal at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, reported earlier this week.

Eddie Hearn tells me @RingMagazine that Joe Cordina has agreed his terms to fight Manny Pacquiao in Cardiff. Still unsure if the fight gets made or not though. #Boxing — LH (@louishart_) October 22, 2026

“We were approached about the fight. We agreed the purse and now we’re waiting to hear.”

The proposed contest would be at welterweight. Hearn left the next step with the organizers and the Filipino star, expressing hope that the pairing would make the show.

Cordina’s lightweight route remains a separate question

A move toward Pacquiao would differ from the championship opportunity discussed by Abdullah Mason earlier this month. In his October 19 interview with Brian Custer, the WBO lightweight champion identified Cordina and a possible unification with William Zepeda as alternatives for his next appearance. He was targeting December rather than presenting a signed opponent. He also wanted to unify before leaving lightweight, without announcing a timetable for a move.

Mason was willing to travel to the United Kingdom if Cordina could not reach the United States. That proposal addressed the travel problem which had prevented the Welshman from challenging him in the summer. Mason’s July opponent instead became Albert Bell, whom he stopped in the twelfth round to retain his championship. He had won that belt against Sam Noakes in November 2025.

The weight distinction matters. Mason’s championship business is at 135 pounds, whereas the Pacquiao proposal is a welterweight contest. These are different sporting opportunities, not interchangeable versions of one title fight. No title at stake against Pacquiao was identified in the current update.

The host event already has its own confirmed heavyweight main event: Fury against Joshua at Principality Stadium on December 11, with Netflix carrying the broadcast. The original announcement separated those settled details from an undercard still to be announced. The broadcaster’s original event listing also identified a promotional collaboration between The Ring and Dana White.

Pacquiao’s last return ended without a title

Pacquiao most recently fought Mario Barrios to a majority draw in July 2025. Two judges returned level cards, while the other favored Barrios, who retained the WBC welterweight championship. The veteran’s ability to remain competitive in that comeback is relevant to the proposed assignment; it did not give him a belt to defend against Cordina.