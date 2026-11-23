Jermell Charlo is not in the running to replace Keith Thurman against Vergil Ortiz Jr., according to a new report from Mike Coppinger. The boxing reporter posted the update late on November 22, adding a different assessment to the day’s discussion of a possible December 5 matchup.

Chris Mannix had identified two other expected options: Brian Mendoza and Eric Priest. In his own written report, Mannix attributed that information to sources who spoke to Sports Illustrated. He did not announce a signed replacement opponent, and neither name should be treated as a completed booking.

Coppinger leaves a later meeting conditional

Coppinger wrote:

“Charlo indeed is not in the mix to fight Vergil Ortiz.”

He also argued against bringing Charlo into the contest on two weeks’ notice after what he described as a 39-month layoff. That was the reporter’s assessment of the proposed turnaround, not a disclosed contractual restriction or a statement from Charlo explaining his plans.

Coppinger raised the possibility of a meeting at 160 pounds in the first half of 2027, but only if both men win their respective December fights. His wording presented a potential future attraction, not an agreement, a venue announcement or a new date accepted by the fighters.

Charlo indeed is not in the mix to fight Vergil Ortiz. Nor should he be off a 39-month layoff on two weeks notice. But if both Ortiz and Charlo win their December fights as expected, would be a big fight at 160 pounds for the first half of 2027. https://t.co/d5pLVKFbuv — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 22, 2026

How the replacement search reached this point

The opening followed Thurman’s withdrawal through injury. In his earlier November 22 reporting, Lance Pugmire said the training-camp injury would require eight weeks of rest. That left Ortiz needing a different opponent to keep his place on the Arizona show.

Pugmire subsequently reported that Ortiz had signed an agreement for Charlo, while expressly noting that Charlo had not signed the corresponding DAZN offer. That report appeared at 3:48 p.m. Eastern; Coppinger’s post was timestamped 11:22 p.m. UTC, later that evening. An offer signed by one fighter and a finalized two-sided deal are different stages of negotiations.

The fighters’ earlier public exchange had already exposed disagreement over the proposed contest. Ortiz said he had asked manager Rick Mirigian to pursue it and had accepted from his side; Charlo challenged his account. Those statements did not include an announced event agreement.

Premier Boxing Champions originally listed Ortiz–Thurman as a twelve-round middleweight co-main event on the December 5 David Benavidez–Michal Cieslak card at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Those original conditions do not establish the weight or terms of a replacement bout involving Mendoza or Priest.

Charlo also has an existing December assignment on PBC’s schedule: a ten-round middleweight fight with Brock Jarvis at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. That card is dated December 12 for the United States and December 13 locally in Australia. Coppinger’s conditional 2027 scenario depends on December results; it does not cancel that listing or confirm Ortiz’s next opponent.