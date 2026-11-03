Jermell Charlo To Face Brock Jarvis On Lara–Tszyu Card

Jermell Charlo has an opponent for his return: Brock Jarvis. Premier Boxing Champions announced on November 3 that the former undisputed super welterweight champion will meet the Australian in a 10-round middleweight contest on the card headlined by Erislandy Lara and Tim Tszyu.

No Limit Boxing identifies Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast as the venue and Sunday, December 13, as the local event date. PBC advertises December 12 for American viewers, with DAZN carrying the show. Its poster lists 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific.

The two championship bouts are Lara defending the WBA middleweight belt against Tszyu and Elnur Samedov defending the WBA super featherweight title against Liam Wilson. Charlo’s assignment is listed separately from those title contests.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 On December 12th, WBA Middleweight World Champion @Laraboxing will take on Australian superstar and former world champion @Tim_Tszyu. PLUS, @TwinCharlo returns to battle Brock Jarvis in 10RD middleweight bout, and WBA Super Featherweight Champion Elnur… pic.twitter.com/Dd6vDHORrh — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 3, 2026

The Australian promoter says ringside seats are already available. Registered pre-sale access and the general ticket release are scheduled for Monday, November 9, with advertised entry prices starting at $19.

A Return After More Than Three Years

Charlo’s latest completed bout remains his September 30, 2023, meeting with Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to his official PBC history. He lost by unanimous decision after moving up from the division where he had held all four major championships. The Jarvis booking therefore ends a gap of more than three years between appearances.

HISTORY WILL BE MADE ON THE GC! 🔥🥊 3 MAJOR FIGHTS

2 WORLD TITLES

1 FORMER UNDISPUTED CHAMPION The biggest names. The biggest stakes. One huge event. 🎟️ Tickets released soon. Sign up now for first access https://t.co/whh2IqaIFV pic.twitter.com/HTseohRraE — No Limit Boxing (@NoLimit_Boxing) November 3, 2026

His last victory came against Brian Castaño in May 2022. A tenth-round stoppage in their rematch made him undisputed champion at 154 pounds, after the pair had fought to a split draw the previous July. That achievement explains the significance of his return: an established champion is restarting at middleweight rather than defending his former super welterweight collection.

PBC lists the 36-year-old with 35 wins, two losses and one draw, including 19 knockouts. The Alvarez defeat followed a title-unification run that included an eighth-round knockout of Jeison Rosario in September 2020. His other defeat, against Tony Harrison, was avenged by an eleventh-round stoppage in December 2019.

Jarvis Has Faced A Returning Champion Before

Jarvis has already been matched with a returning former world champion on a No Limit show. He faced Keith Thurman at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on March 12, 2025, in a scheduled 10-round contest for the WBA International super welterweight title. The promoter’s completed event page records Thurman as the winner and Jarvis as the loser.

The WBA’s original preview of that fight described the Australian’s move through multiple weight classes and identified his earlier defeat to Liam Paro in 2022. His new assignment is another substantial step in opponent pedigree, now against a boxer whose championship peak came in the same 154-pound division where Jarvis met Thurman.