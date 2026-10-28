Jeff Fenech Recovering After Heart Surgery, Basil Nassis Oversees Tszyu Training

Jeff Fenech is recovering from open-heart surgery, according to an October 26 update from the World Boxing Council. The Australian boxing great remains the focus of support from former champions while assistant Basil Nassis oversees Tim Tszyu’s preparations.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman described his contact with Fenech during the preceding weekend and said Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield had also spoken with him.

“Mike Tyson and Evander spoke with Jeff yesterday. I spoke with Jeff a couple of times during the weekend.”

The organization’s written account expressed support for Fenech and his family. It did not announce a discharge date or a timetable for his return to the gym.

Tszyu’s training continues with Basil Nassis

The surgery update follows an earlier account of Fenech’s hospitalization. Speaking to Fox Sports on October 23, commentator and friend Ben Damon said the trainer was receiving hospital care and awaiting test results. That interview preceded the WBC’s report that the operation had taken place; it should not be read as a fresh post-surgery medical assessment.

Damon said Fenech was concentrating on returning to work with Tszyu, but needed to recover and follow his doctors’ recommendations. Nassis, Fenech’s trusted assistant, was already supervising the boxer’s preparation. Fenech’s wish to make fight night is an aspiration, not confirmation that he has been cleared to resume corner duties.

The earlier report also recalled heart operations in 2019 and 2024. Those episodes are part of his medical history, not evidence of a new diagnosis or a prediction about the outcome of his current recovery.

This October 22 segment concerns Tszyu’s planned title challenge. It predates the latest surgery update and is not footage of Fenech’s treatment.

A world-title assignment remains the sporting backdrop

No Limit Boxing has confirmed Tszyu’s challenge against Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight championship. Its current registration page still lists the date, location and venue as to be confirmed. As in MiddleEasy’s October 13 matchup report, the opponent and title are confirmed without treating an event date as settled.

Tszyu’s current title pursuit follows his July victory over Errol Spence Jr. in Sydney and the former champion’s subsequent retirement announcement.

Fenech has also worked with Tyson as a coach. The latest messages therefore come from a boxing community in which he has remained active well beyond his own competitive career.

The career behind the support

Fenech, born in Sydney on May 28, 1964, captained Australia’s boxing team at the 1984 Olympics before turning professional that October. His International Boxing Hall of Fame biography records an unusually rapid rise: he won championships in three divisions within his first 20 professional contests, across approximately three and a half years.

His first title came in only his seventh professional fight. In April 1985, he stopped Satoshi Shingaki in the ninth round to claim the IBF bantamweight championship in Sydney. Two years later, a fourth-round stoppage of Samart Payakaroon brought the WBC super-bantamweight title, before victory over Victor Callejas secured the vacant WBC featherweight crown in March 1988.

The Hall inducted him in 2002. Its account also traces his long rivalry with Azumah Nelson, from their disputed 1991 draw to Nelson’s stoppage victory in the rematch and Fenech’s ten-round majority-decision win when they met again in Melbourne in 2008. Those are historical milestones; the immediate issue is the recovery of the retired fighter and trainer, not another competitive comeback.