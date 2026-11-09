Javier Guerrero Stops Aiden Anderson With Round 2 Body Attack (Highlights)

Javier Guerrero kept his unbeaten start intact with a body-punching finish against Aiden Anderson on Sunday’s MVPW 07 prelims. The 20-year-old Dallas prospect forced the stoppage in Arlington, Texas, rather than allowing the scheduled six-round welterweight bout to reach the judges.

The official result was a technical knockout at 2:41 of Round 2. Guerrero improved to 8-0 with six stoppages. Anderson, who entered with three knockout wins among his four victories, fell to 4-4. At the official weigh-in, Guerrero registered 146 pounds, with Anderson slightly lighter at 145.8.

Round 1: Guerrero establishes the body attack

Anderson pressed forward early, and both fighters tested the distance with their jabs. Guerrero repeatedly targeted the body with his left hand, while Anderson found openings for his own left and tried to answer with combinations.

The exchanges became more demanding for Anderson late in the round. Guerrero slipped an incoming punch and connected with a right hand that visibly troubled him, according to MVP’s ringside account. Further rights followed, but Anderson was still returning fire as they traded near the center at the bell.

Huge TKO by Javier Guerrero on the prelims of MVPW07 TUNE IN NOW💥 ———

Prelims are live NOW on MVP’s YouTube | Main Card 8:30PM EST LIVE on ESPN | #mvpw07 pic.twitter.com/6ybyTHH2lB — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 8, 2026

Round 2: Anderson beats the count, but not the follow-up

Guerrero increased his combination work and continued switching between the torso and head. Anderson remained in range and threw back rather than retreating from every exchange. That resistance did not stop Guerrero from finding repeated openings downstairs.

A body punch eventually sent Anderson to the canvas. He rose at nine, only for Guerrero to immediately close the distance and attack again. The referee intervened during that follow-up, ending the contest before a third round was needed.

JAVIER GUERRERO WINS BY TKO 😤 ———

Prelims are live NOW on MVP’s YouTube | Main Card 8:30PM EST LIVE on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/KWdK5aqURO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 8, 2026

An unbeaten prospect moves forward at home

Guerrero developed in Dallas’ Ring of Hope program before his December 2024 professional debut. Anderson brought a Texas State Silver Gloves amateur championship into this meeting, having turned professional in 2025.

The promotion’s updated athlete listing gives Guerrero a 75 percent professional knockout rate. His 5-foot-11 frame and listed 78-inch reach are part of the physical package he is developing, although this performance was settled by sustained work at close punching range rather than a long-distance points contest.

This fight took place at College Park Center on the card headlined by Elif Turhan and Alycia Baumgardner. Five title bouts were scheduled across the ten-fight event, with the main card set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern. The prelims aired through ESPN+ in the United States and MVP’s YouTube channel before the separate ESPN main-card broadcast. The evening’s championship schedule also included Ramla Ali against Mikiah Kreps and Skye Nicolson against Miyo Yoshida; those matchups were not completed results when Guerrero’s finish was confirmed. Brittany Sims and Shera Mae Patricio were also scheduled to contest a vacant WBA title.