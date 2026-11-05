Javan Buyu Faces Kamran Abdul Wahab For UBO Title In Nairobi

Javan Buyu and Kamran Abdul Wahab will contest the vacant UBO world lightweight title on November 28 in Nairobi. The sanctioning organization outlined the matchup in its November 5 preview; this is a scheduled championship contest, not a result.

UFS BXNG presents the SportPesa Boxing show at the Edge Convention Center, with an advertised program running from 3 p.m. to midnight. The release describes eight championship bouts involving fighters from nine countries, without identifying every supporting matchup.

Kenya’s Buyu enters at 8-0 with five knockouts. Pakistan’s Wahab is 12-0 with ten stoppages. The visitor won his national title in 2021 and beat Muhammad Bilal on points in October 2025. Both arrive unbeaten, but with different experience behind their records.

📄 Buyu vs. Wahab UBO World Title Fight Headlines Massive Nairobi Card. – In the main event of what has to be considered the most impressive boxing event in Kenyan history, local favourite Javan Buyu takes on fellow unbeaten… Read More: 👉 https://t.co/S8MYQReIdh#UBO pic.twitter.com/SuVlSvcxCl — UBO™ (@UBOboxing) November 5, 2026

The July Win Behind Buyu’s Next Title Opportunity

Buyu earned this opportunity after adding the UBO Inter-Continental championship to his collection in July. SportPesa’s contemporary account records a third-round knockout of Ramadhan Idd at the same Nairobi venue on July 25. That belt was a regional championship, distinct from the UBO world title now at stake.

The sponsor’s report describes a measured opening against Idd, with neither boxer taking clear control during their initial exchanges. Buyu then increased his body attack in the second round. Those punches reduced the Tanzanian’s room to work before a knockdown ended the contest in the third. This was the performance that brought Buyu his eighth professional win, rather than evidence of what will happen against Wahab.

Afterward, the winner credited preparation and instructions from Maurice Odera. He told SportPesa that he had deliberately studied his opponent early and then kept targeting the body. His explanation tied the finish to a plan developed in camp, not an improvised late change. SportPesa traced his professional boxing debut to 2024, following a move from mixed martial arts.

A Championship Route Built In Nairobi

The July buildup also helps explain the progression behind the new booking. Buyu had taken the Kenyan national lightweight championship from Christopher Osicho in October 2025, then stopped Athumani Nassoro in the third round for the vacant PST lightweight belt in April 2026. Those were separate steps before the Idd contest, not additional victories since it.

Before that July appearance, Buyu said his preparation had emphasized footwork, counterpunching and body punching. The 29-year-old described the title opportunity as a way to inspire people entering boxing and gain access to larger international stages. These were his remarks about the earlier fight; no new prediction or promise against Wahab is being attributed to him.