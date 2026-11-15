Jason Moloney Beats Andres Teran By Unanimous Decision In Zuffa Boxing Debut

Jason Moloney’s first Zuffa Boxing appearance ended with all three judges in his corner. The Australian defeated Mexico’s Andres Teran over ten rounds in the November 14 co-main event at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The former titleholder had to manage an opponent determined to close the distance. Their movement-versus-pressure contest remained competitive enough to produce different round allocations, but not a disagreement over the winner. The official verdict was a unanimous decision.

Moloney and Teran, round by round

Round 1

Teran advanced behind a firm jab. Moloney partially connected with a right while adjusting to that early pressure.

Round 2

Repeated right hands scored for the Australian as his opponent kept pressing without appearing troubled by their power.

Round 3

Sharp punches and constant movement favored Moloney; Teran stayed patient rather than matching that activity.

Round 4

A late Teran right connected after the Australian’s faster combinations. Damage appeared around Moloney’s left eye.

Round 5

Moloney regained control with quick combinations, preventing Teran from building on his previous success.

Round 6

Movement and single punches kept the Mexican outside for much of the round, though Moloney increasingly had to exchange inside.

Round 7

Moloney started briskly and kept touching Teran with punches; the Mexican answered with a hook.

Round 8

The ringside account described another round in which Teran struggled to threaten the Australian consistently.

Round 9

Moloney landed a straight right and a left hook, using his jab and footwork to evade Teran’s wider swings.

Round 10

Teran finally increased his output, landing uppercuts and a right. Moloney replied with a clean right and moved through the closing seconds.

What separated the official cards

Krzysztof Piotr Bubak scored it 98-92, Tiran Don returned 99-91 and Marcin Marek Godon had 97-93. All three gave Teran the seventh round. Bubak also awarded him the sixth, while Godon preferred the Mexican in rounds four and ten. Don’s sole Teran round was the seventh.

That means the judges credited Moloney with eight, nine and seven rounds respectively. The sheet records no point deductions, so the totals reflect ordinary ten-point round scoring rather than a penalty changing the outcome. Leszek Jankowiak was the referee.

Sky Sports also reported an instruction from Moloney’s corner to reduce the force in his punches. Its account described him continuing to land the jab and right hook while moving out of Teran’s reach.

Uncrowned’s contemporaneous account supplied most of the action above, with the promotion’s written recap resolving the fifth and Sky Sports detailing the ninth. These reports were not identical in their assessment of every round: Uncrowned favored Teran in the first and last, for example, rather than reproducing any one official card.

The pre-fight measurements put Moloney at 117.5 pounds and Teran at 119.5, a two-pound difference. The official sheet labels the division bantamweight, with a maximum of 118 pounds. Those published readings should not be mistaken for evidence of a fine or a cancellation; the bout proceeded over its advertised distance.

Their original card announcement described an Australian coming off two wins at home against an opponent who had stopped previously unbeaten Floyd Diaz in the sixth round at Zuffa Boxing 08. The matchup therefore paired established championship experience with a recent win over an unbeaten prospect, rather than two debuting professionals.

Afterward, the promotion named Moloney and Dariial Kuchmenov its Performance of the Night recipients. That announcement did not specify a monetary amount. It was a separate award from the Fight of the Night honor given to Alexander Castro and Radzhab Butaev, not an extra championship attached to this bantamweight result.

PERFORMANCE 👏 OF 👏 THE 👏 NIGHT 👏@JasonMoloney1 and Dariial Kuchmenov have both earned POTN bonuses tonight! 💰 #ZuffaBoxing13 pic.twitter.com/quwKugOP4z — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) November 14, 2026

MiddleEasy’s Surace–Bednarek report covers the preceding super-middleweight contest separately. Moloney’s appearance occupied the co-main-event slot on the card headlined by Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton.