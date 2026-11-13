Jason Moloney Describes 12-Week Camp Before Zuffa Boxing Debut

Jason Moloney says he began pushing through a demanding training camp 12 weeks before his Zuffa Boxing debut against Andres Teran, treating Saturday’s assignment as a fight that could determine whether his pursuit of another world championship continues.

In Simon Head’s original written interview published by UFC on November 13, the Australian described wanting a more explosive, aggressive performance in Riyadh. He intends to combine speed at distance with work on the inside, rather than rely on one approach against the Mexican contender.

“A win keeps my dream alive, and another world title gets that much closer.”

Moloney also acknowledged fearing that defeat could end his championship ambitions. That is his assessment of the stakes, not a retirement announcement. He recalled watching Teran’s last appearance while meeting Zuffa officials in Las Vegas, where the possibility of this matchup was raised.

The promotion shared Friday’s faceoff between Moloney and Teran ahead of their co-feature.

Preparing For Pressure, Not A Guaranteed Title Shot

The preparation builds on the outlook Moloney gave Anson Wainwright in a separate original written interview for The Ring on November 12. He expects an opponent emboldened by an important win and eager to make his name against a former champion. His answer was to respect that pressure while trusting his own experience and preparation.

He also discussed the difficulty of consecutive defeats in Japan against Yoshiki Takei and Tenshin Nasukawa. Although he believed both contests were winnable, he said the response had to be learning from them and earning another opportunity. Two subsequent victories restored momentum without satisfying his larger ambitions.

2 WEEKS OUT! 🥊 Countless rounds. Long days in the gym. Every day I’ve pushed my limits and made sacrifices few will ever see. A former champion with everything still to prove. Hungry to get back to the top. I’m Ready! 👊🏼@Zuffa_Boxing pic.twitter.com/70PzKJ5uJ8 — Jason Moloney (@JasonMoloney1) November 1, 2026

Wainwright’s report lists Moloney at 29-4 with 20 knockouts and Teran at 19-2 with 14. It also records the Mexican’s earlier losses to Erik Badillo and Odin Juarez, with the latter avenged in a rematch. This is a contender’s opportunity against an experienced former titleholder, not an announced championship eliminator.

Moloney’s reflections extended to the sacrifices behind his first world title and sharing that achievement with the people who helped him. His willingness to undertake that work again, rather than simply recall the championship, explains the motivation he brings to this return.

Saturday’s Assignment Is Already Set

The promotion’s official announcement places the 10-round bantamweight co-feature at The Venue in Riyadh on November 14, beneath Carlos Adames against Gerome Warburton. Moloney previously signed a multi-fight Zuffa deal; this interview concerns his preparation for the debut, not a new contract or opponent.

The event’s official weigh-in coverage separately records Moloney at 117.5 pounds and Teran at 119.5. Those measurements do not establish a contractual penalty or cancellation. Teran’s previous outing ended with Floyd Diaz stopped in the sixth round after the Mexican had trailed on the scorecards, giving Moloney a specific example of the danger he needs to manage.