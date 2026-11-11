Jarrell Miller To Face Tony Yoka In Accra On December 20

Jarrell Miller will fight Tony Yoka on December 20 at The Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, in Ghana. Matchroom announced the heavyweight pairing on November 11, with worldwide coverage on DAZN.

The Showdown II is being promoted with Legacy Rise Sports, in association with BXG and Queensberry. It marks Matchroom’s second Ghana event. Ticket details and further undercard announcements are still to come.

A Contender Ranking, Not A Title-Fight Guarantee

Miller holds the No. 1 contender position in the WBA’s October heavyweight rankings, which list Murat Gassiev as world champion. That is a ranking with one sanctioning body, not an undisputed designation. The Ghana announcement does not establish that a championship is at stake or guarantee the winner a title challenge.

His most recent victory came against Lenier Pero in Las Vegas in April. The WBA’s account records a twelve-round unanimous decision, with two judges scoring it 117-111 and the third 115-113. Miller weighed 305 pounds and used sustained pressure and body work to turn the fight after Pero’s stronger opening rounds. The result handed the Cuban his first professional defeat and left the American at 28-1-2 with 22 knockouts. The bout took place at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Heavyweight action in Ghana 🇬🇭 Jarrell Miller and Tony Yoka meet in Accra on December 20 for our final show of 2026 💥 #MillerYoka | @DAZNBoxing | @LegacyRiseSport pic.twitter.com/8rX7AG2IuN — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 11, 2026

Yoka Has Already Ended His Layoff

Yoka arrives with a recent outing rather than a year of uninterrupted inactivity. Queensberry’s current record lists his six-round points win over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko at Manchester’s AO Arena on November 7. The Frenchman is now 16-3 with 12 knockouts, and that result extended his winning run to five fights.

The comeback sequence began against Amine Boucetta in July 2024, followed by Lamah Griggs that September. A decision over Arslan Yallyev in May 2025 and a first-round knockout of Patrick Korte in Lagos that December preceded the Manchester appearance. Before that recovery, Yoka had lost consecutive decisions to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam and Ryad Merhy. Queensberry lists the 2016 Olympic champion at 6-foot-7 and identifies Don Charles as his trainer.

The Ghanaian Undercard Takes Shape

Eddie Hearn said: “This is a serious fight and one that will cap an incredible month of Heavyweight boxing.” Jonathan Tetteh and Elvis Ahorgah are also booked against each other. Odel Kamara, Divine Omojor, Samuel Takyi, Theo Allotey and Jursly Vargas have been announced for the card, although their opponents were not supplied. Takyi won Tokyo Olympic bronze. Vargas returns after stopping Isaac Dowuona in Accra in April. Kamara and Omojor both won their professional debuts last month.

Allotey adds a ranked Ghanaian contender to the supporting program: the same October WBA list places Theo Allotey eighth at super flyweight.