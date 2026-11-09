Jaron Ennis vs. Josh Kelly Reported For February 27 In Atlanta

Jaron Ennis and Josh Kelly have a new reported date and destination for their proposed three-belt super welterweight unification. Dan Rafael reported on November 9 that the fight will take place February 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, citing sources rather than an official promotional announcement.

The matchup would bring together Ennis’s WBA and WBO titles and Kelly’s IBF championship at 154 pounds. The new report supplies a specific date and building after earlier talks pointed toward November or December. It is not a report of a completed fight, and Rafael’s post does not provide an undercard, ticket sale or broadcast details.

NEWS: Per sources, the Boots Ennis-Josh Kelly three-belt 154 unification fight will take place Feb. 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. #boxing #EnnisKelly — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 9, 2026

Ennis and Kelly already share a promoter and a unification ambition

Both champions renewed their relationships with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom on October 20. Ennis’s agreement covers seven fights, while Kelly’s separate multi-fight extension did not specify that same number. Those announcements established the promotional commitments; they did not announce the Atlanta contest or its date.

Ennis framed his seven-fight extension around collecting the remaining championships and pursuing the top pound-for-pound position. In the promoter’s written release, he said:

Together we have aligned ourselves in all the right positions to get what I want, and that’s undisputed!

He also argued that his rivals cannot match his abilities. Hearn described the continued partnership as a vote of trust and said the team wanted to repay it with unifications, an undisputed title opportunity and major opponents. Those were their ambitions, not guarantees supplied by a contract extension.

Kelly’s statement in his own October announcement was equally focused on the biggest available fights:

Now I only want the biggest fights in the division. Unifications. Bring it on.

Kelly also expressed confidence in his future with Matchroom and DAZN. Hearn called him an elite British operator and pointed toward plans for more world titles in 2027. That gives the February report a clear championship context without turning the October statements into fresh statements about Atlanta.

The belts each champion brings to the proposed fight

Kelly captured the IBF title by majority decision against Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle in January. He then retained it against Caoimhin Agyarko in Jeddah, winning a unanimous decision over 12 rounds in July. Matchroom lists his record as 19 wins, one defeat and one draw, with nine knockouts.

Ennis’s route ran through two divisions. His April 2024 Matchroom signing led to Philadelphia welterweight title defenses against David Avanesyan and Karen Chukhadzhian. He then unified against Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City before moving up, stopping Uisma Lima in the opening round for an interim WBA title and later stopping Xander Zayas in Brooklyn to become unified champion at the heavier weight.

Matchroom lists Ennis as unbeaten in 36 professional contests, with 32 knockouts. Its current profiles put both men at five feet ten inches and list both as orthodox. Ennis is 29 and Kelly 32, setting up a champion-versus-champion matchup between fighters at different stages of their title careers.

A victory over Kelly would therefore add a third major belt, not complete undisputed status. Matchroom’s October announcement identifies Sebastian Fundora as the WBC champion. For now, February 27 and Atlanta remain the details of Rafael’s sourced report, rather than a newly issued Matchroom event announcement.