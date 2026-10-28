Janibek Alimkhanuly Faces Jacob Bank For Vacant WBO Title In Horsens On January 23

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Jacob Bank have a confirmed destination for their vacant WBO super middleweight championship fight: Horsens, Denmark, on January 23, 2027. Gold Star Promotions and Primetime Boxing announced the date in an October 16 statement, giving the matchup a concrete timetable after the earlier negotiation order.

The WBO’s current official schedule lists the contest at The Forum in Horsens, identifies the championship as vacant at 168 pounds and names DAZN as the broadcaster. Neither fighter is listed as defending an existing super middleweight belt in this matchup.

For Bank, the unbeaten Danish boxer identified in the announcement, the location delivers a home-country world-title opportunity. The promoters described bringing the contest to Denmark as a central part of their plans, with an international supporting program and hospitality arrangements accompanying the main attraction.

Horsens Tickets And Supporting Fighters

General ticket sales were scheduled to open on October 28 at 2 p.m. local time. The announcement offered different seating categories alongside VIP and hospitality options aimed at companies and other guests.

The promoter also named Morten Givskov, Thorbjørn Boudigaard, Ahmad El Ahmad and Dao Atthapon for the supporting program. Those names establish who has been announced for the show; they do not supply a complete set of opponents or a finalized running order.

Primetime presented Givskov as the local attraction and Boudigaard as facing an international heavyweight test. It said further undercard details would be released progressively. Fans should distinguish these participation announcements from fully specified matchups, particularly when planning around a particular boxer rather than the championship headliner.

From A Negotiation Deadline To A Scheduled Championship

The formal process began with the WBO World Championship Committee’s September 22 letter to Bob Arum of Top Rank and Kasper Holgersen of Prime Time Boxing in Denmark. That document ordered the camps to negotiate and allowed 15 days to reach an agreement.

The deadline was October 7 at 4 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time. If negotiations failed, the committee could intervene and send the contest to purse-bid proceedings. The letter fixed the minimum bid for that division at $300,000, a procedural floor rather than a disclosure of either boxer’s eventual earnings.

Either party could request a purse bid before the negotiation period expired. The notice also reserved the WBO’s authority to issue further rulings under its championship regulations. Fighter representatives Egis Klimas and Spencer Brown were among those copied on the two-page correspondence.

MiddleEasy’s earlier Alimkhanuly–Bank report covered that procedural stage, not a confirmed event location. Related coverage of the title vacancy and the preceding mandatory order tracks the belt’s route to this matchup. No main-event ringwalk time appears in the reviewed promoter announcement or the WBO schedule.