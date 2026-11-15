Jakhongir Zokirov Stops Brandon Colantonio After One Round At Zuffa Boxing 13 – Highlights

Jakhongir Zokirov needed one round to beat Brandon Colantonio at Zuffa Boxing 13. The Uzbek heavyweight’s body attack forced the Canadian’s corner to end their November 14 contest in Riyadh, despite a point deduction against Zokirov during the opening round.

The fight was scheduled for six rounds at The Venue, but only the first was contested. At the official weigh-in, Zokirov registered 260 pounds and Colantonio 230, a 30-pound difference. Their heavyweight meeting was part of the preliminary card beneath Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton’s Riyadh main event.

Round 1: Body shots overwhelm Colantonio

Zokirov hurt Colantonio downstairs early, immediately putting the Canadian under pressure. Colantonio got back to his feet, only for another attack to his body to force him onto a knee. Zokirov then landed a punch while his opponent was grounded, bringing a one-point penalty from the referee. The deduction did not stop Zokirov’s offense: he continued landing heavy punches, and Colantonio’s corner decided against sending its fighter out for the second round.

The finalized official result card records a TKO at the end of round one, or 3:00. This was a corner retirement between rounds, not a second-round stoppage. The 23-year-old Zokirov improved to 3-0 with the win, adding another finish to his developing professional record.

Zokirov builds on his Spiller breakthrough

The result followed Zokirov’s successful promotional debut against Zachary Spiller at Zuffa Boxing 8. He stopped that previously unbeaten opponent inside two rounds, then returned to face Colantonio in the featured preliminary matchup in Saudi Arabia. Colantonio had already boxed three times in 2026, with two unanimous-decision victories either side of a decision defeat, according to the promotion’s fight-week preview. The preview listed Zokirov at six-foot-seven and Colantonio at 30 years old, presenting the matchup as the Canadian’s opportunity to halt the younger prospect’s progress. Unlike those earlier assignments, his latest appearance ended without reaching the judges.

Zokirov’s short professional record does not represent the whole of his boxing experience. His IBA profile lists him as a southpaw from Dzhizak, Uzbekistan, with gold medals from the 2021 youth world championships and the 2022 Asian under-22 championships in Tashkent. It also records his 2021 national men’s title. Those amateur achievements are distinct from the three professional wins he now holds; they help explain the international background behind an emerging heavyweight still building his paid record.

Zokirov’s earlier stoppage of Zach Spiller preceded this Riyadh appearance. On the same preliminary card, Rayan Awaji stopped Sudais Lubega in the third round.