Tommy Fury Pulled From Jake Paul Fight, Tyron Woodley Steps In

Tommy Fury will not be fighting Jake Paul on Dec. 18.

Fight fans were expecting Paul and Fury to settle their grudge before the end of 2021. The stage was set and the two even went back and forth during a press conference. Ultimately, plans have changed.

It has been announced that due to a medical issue, Tommy Fury has been removed from the Dec. 18 card.

Jake Paul Slams Tommy Fury

In a new video posted on his Twitter page, Jake Paul accused Fury of ducking him.

“It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest b*tch. He has pulled out of the fight. The Furys have pulled out of the fight due to a medical condition. Who knows what the f*ck is going on in that camp. I think he has a bad case of bursitis. I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now, he will be watching at home paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick. Get the f*ck over it. This is boxing. It’s official, he was scared. I think the pressure got to him, the shit talk got to him. That’s the bad news, guys.”

Enter Tyron Woodley … Again

Tyron Woodley had been training and preparing for a boxing match with former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy. He now steps in to fight Jake Paul in a rematch. Paul detailed how the rematch came to be.

“The good news is that Mr. Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like, ‘Hey, do you wanna take the fight.’ He’s been training. He goes, ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight. Let’s do the rematch, run it back.’ I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Leave No Doubt. I didn’t knock him out the first time. I’m coming back and I’m getting that crazy W, the crazy highlight-reel knockout. December 18, the show must go on. I’ll see you guys there.”

The rematch will be taking place inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The action airs live on Showtime PPV.

Paul and Woodley shared the ring back in August. Paul took the split decision victory. Woodley insisted that he was robbed by the judges and demanded a rematch. He will ultimately get his wish.

Perhaps getting that tattoo helped Woodley’s cause.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021