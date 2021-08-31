Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Purses Reveals Record High Payday For Former Champ

Jake Paul was boasting that he was giving Tyron Woodley the biggest payday of his career though their boxing match. The purses have been revealed for this event, and it seems that he was not lying.

The Paul vs Woodley boxing match was a unique affair that will quite possibly never come around again. With a pro record at the time of 3-0, it is basically unheard of for someone to have a fight against a former champion so early in their career, no matter which combat sport it is.

However there was no question why Tyron took this fight, as he was looking to score a massive payday. According to reports, he got just that, netting $2 million up front for this fight, as well as a portion of sales from the PPV.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Purses

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley reportedly scored the same payday for this massive boxing match. Additionally, while initial reports suggested that other athletes on the card received huge paydays courtesy of Jake’s decision to lower his own purse, the official reports from the Ohio athletic commission seem to paint a slightly different picture.

Here are how the purses break down, with none of the fighters receiving a win bonus:

Jake Paul: $2,000,000

Tyron Woodley: $2,000,000

Amanda Serrano: $75,000

Yamileth Mercado: $45,000

Montana Love: $60,000

Ivan Baranchyk: $60,000

Tommy Fury: $15,000

Anthony Taylor: $40,000

Charles Conwell: $80,000

Juan Carlos Rubio: $20,000

While it is certainly possible that these other fighters could be receiving more money on the back end, which was not part of their official purse, this is a rather awkward look for Jake Paul. Ahead of the fight, he boasted that this was going to be a record payday for everyone involved, and while that was true for Tyron, no other fighter even broke six figures, even top female boxer Amanda Serrano.

What do you make of these figures from the Ohio athletic commission?