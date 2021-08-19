Jake Paul Says Nate Robinson KO Was The Most Viral Moment Of Boxing History

Jake Paul is no stranger to being viral on the internet.

The Impact

The digital sensation has been racking up views on YouTube ever since he was a teenager. Entering his twenties, Paul wouldn’t earn clicks for just vlogs but for electrifying performances inside the boxing ring.

After securing knockouts over influencers Deji and Aneson Gib, ‘The Problem Child’ would pose a problem for NBA star Nate Robinson. Robinson’s boxing debut would also be his retirement fight, which ended very quickly. This bout would make waves on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. last fall.

This highlight-reel KO, which left the slam-dunk star on the canvas, would paint the picture for Paul’s potential. This really promoted Paul to another level of virality.

“That event made everyone in their mom want to become a boxing promoter and a boxer.” Paul told ESPN. “What we proved on that night is: we broke a pay-per-view record, eighth biggest pay-per-view in history. Everyone saw the dollar signs and just saw, oh, all we have to do is get a ring and put them in there and they can fight. It turned into this boxing frenzy that we see till this day, the impact that event has had is crazy.”

The Triller Fight Club card would generate over 1 million pay-per-view buys globally. This would prompt future money-making match-ups between Paul and former MMA champions, Ben Askren & Tyron Woodley as well as his brother Logan Paul facing off against all-time great Floyd Mayweather.

Most Viral KO Of All Time

Paul has proved he has power in his hands, but he also showed that there is power behind his name on the marquee. Paul points to the striking shootout of Robinson and claims it as the most viral knockout of all time.

“People coin my knockout as the most viral, the most seen knockout of all time in the history of the sport of boxing, just because of the digital age that we’re living in. It was the eighth biggest pay-per-view, but the hundreds and millions and thousands of tweets and Instagrams and TikToks and challenges that started from that. “The Nate Robinson knockout, it’s coined as the most viral knockout moment in the history of boxing.”

Jake Paul looks to add another knockout to his highlight reel, when he faces off against Tyron Woodley on August 29th.