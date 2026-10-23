Jake Paul In Four-Opponent Boxing Talks, Darren Till Demands Contract

Jake Paul is negotiating with four potential opponents for a boxing return in late 2026 or early 2027, according to Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. Darren Till has responded by demanding a contract.

Bidarian outlined the plan on October 22, without identifying any of the four fighters. His update ties the choice of location and distribution to the eventual opponent, rather than announcing a venue or broadcast agreement.

“We are actively negotiating with 4 potential opponents for Jake’s return to boxing in late 2026/ early 2027.”

Paul Wants Signatures, Till Wants An Offer

Paul shared Bidarian’s announcement and criticized fighters who talk about facing him without signing. He did not identify the targets of that criticism, disclose proposed terms or say that one of the negotiations had produced an agreement.

“Let’s see who actually signs the contract.”

Jake Paul update: We are actively negotiating with 4 potential opponents for Jake’s return to boxing in late 2026/ early 2027. Based on the opponent we will determine the location and distribution. — Nakisa Bidarian (@nakisa_bidarian) October 22, 2026

Till’s response also quoted the promoter’s update. He challenged Bidarian to send him paperwork and threatened to beat Paul, writing:

“send the contract & ill smash your boys head in”

Stop fucking about & grow a set of balls & send the contract & ill smash your boys head in https://t.co/TmIodBs8qS — DT (@darrentill2) October 22, 2026

That is a direct expression of interest from Till, not confirmation from MVP that he is one of the four negotiating opponents. None of the three messages supplies a signed matchup, weight limit, round count or specific fight date.

So much yipping and yapping and lots of capping. Let’s see who actually signs the contract. Fighters talk talk talk, but don’t actually have the jaw to do it. https://t.co/2F5qhsueUF — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 22, 2026

Till was already among the names on Paul’s October 8 list of desired future fights. That original post also named Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor, Sean Strickland, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank, Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall, Deontay Wilder and Nate Diaz. An unnamed opponent and a world-title goal completed its fourteen entries.

The post explicitly attached boxing and MMA to McGregor, boxing to Aspinall and MMA to Diaz. Bidarian’s new statement is narrower: it concerns a return to boxing. The mixed-rules list therefore does not establish which athletes are involved in these talks or what separate MMA plans might exist.

On the same October 8 date, Bidarian said Paul had been cleared to return to the boxing ring. Paul separately referred to a broken jaw and two surgeries, describing the physical cost that sits behind highlight-reel moments. Those were the original messages behind the earlier return update.

Paul has also pursued fights involving other athletes rather than himself. His recent proposal for a Jon Jones–Ngannou matchup asked the UFC to release Jones. Ngannou responded, but that exchange did not announce a booking; it is separate from the four-opponent boxing process.

Distribution remains an important distinction, too. MiddleEasy’s coverage of uncertainty around MVP’s next Netflix MMA event addressed an attributed report about an MMA card. Bidarian’s boxing update names no network and does not announce a decision about that separate MMA schedule.