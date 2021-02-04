Jake Paul Brings Up Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter In Poem, Floyd Fires Back

They say all is fair in love and war, and it seems Jake Paul has taken that to heart. He wrote a poem about Floyd Mayweather, calling out the former champ, and hitting on some touchy subjects.

As odd as it sounds, Mayweather was actually booked to fight Jake’s older brother and fellow YouTuber, Logan Paul. This was going to be an exhibition match, as the 0-1 pro boxer took on the 50-0 legend.

However it was recently revealed that the bout between these two has been indefinitely postponed. Reports range from COVID-19 issues, to a lack of interest as to why the contest has been put on hold.

Jake Paul Is Now A Poet

Following the postponement of that contest, Floyd Mayweather said he still plans on doing a few exhibitions this year. He says that if Jake Paul can win his boxing match with former UFC fighter Ben Askren, he would be down for the two to fight.

It seems that Jake took this as an invitation to direct a ton of energy into talking trash about Mayweather. Taking to Instagram, he recited a poem that he wrote, bringing up Floyd’s daughter and questioning his ability to read.

“Dear Mr Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off of social media,” Paul began. “You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopedia. You call me out to fight, but you’re half my height. You might beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F—k your proposition, I don’t do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions, 50-50 commissions. Oh and we haven’t forgotten you tried training Nate to beat me. I left him on conscious on the canvas, let’s hope you’re not that easy. A quick NBA knockout, he’s never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter my friend? After I KO Askren on Triller, April 17th, I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake veneer-ass teeth.”

Floyd Mayweather Fires Back

It appears that Floyd Mayweather is not a big fan of poetry. Or at least, not from Jake Paul.

He responded to this on his own Instagram page, where he went off on Jake for making comments about reading. He also went on to accuse the influencer of stealing black culture without paying any respect.

“Jake Paul is talking about he don’t do exhibitions, them two bulls—t boxing matches he had were exhibitions. They were not against real professional boxers. And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading. Let me see, you went to get a black boxing trainer, try to dress like you’re black, wear jewelry like black people, try to dance like black people, but you don’t want to be BLACK. All you do is jack black swag from us. You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy.”

