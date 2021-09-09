Jake Paul Reveals ‘Drunk’ Jorge Masvidal DMs, Says Tommy Fury Fight Is ‘Top Of The List’

After his latest boxing win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is looking for his next fight. While he says that will likely be Tommy Fury, he has revealed that Jorge Masvidal wants to fight him too, at least while intoxicated.

It seems like Paul has really turned a corner among fans, after his latest fight that saw him win a split decision against Woodley. To be clear, nobody with a keen eye thinks that Jake is by any means a great boxer, but going 8 rounds with a former champion, even past his prime, deserves respect.

After a short retirement, he is now looking to take a step up in competition for his next bout. Speaking in a recent interview, he revealed that of all the potential opponents, pro boxer Tommy Fury is the most likely man that he will face next.

“I think it’s on to bigger and better things. I want to fight a real boxer. You know, we’ll see what the cards have in store,” Paul said. “I think Tommy Fury’s probably the top of the list… He’s skilled, he’s undefeated, and he’s a real boxer, and he has like 4 million followers on Instagram, which is good engagement.”

Dillon Danis Makes No Sense

Someone that Jake Paul has been going back and forth with for sometime is BJJ standout and potentially retired MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Danis, as he does, has been constantly talking smack about Jake on social media, with the two trading barbs and toilet paper rolls.

However Jake made it clear that this is not a fight that makes sense to him. He says that after fighting a five-time UFC champion, it would be a step back to fight a grappler in a boxing match.

“It all starts with the numbers. Like, would this fight sell a lot and would people actually care? Because I could go in right now and fight the infamous jiu-jitsu guy that doesn’t shut the f—k up on social media (Danis), but it’s a hard sell,” Paul said. “It’s like ‘This guy just beat a UFC Hall of Fame legendary striker, we’re not going to put him up against a jiu-jitsu guy in a boxing match,’ So now, after each fight, we go back to the drawing board, and we’re like who makes the most sense from can they sell pay-per-views, and can we actually sell this fight as in people are going to be like ‘Yeah this is going to be a tough fight for Jake.'”‘

Jake Paul Has Drunk DMs With Jorge Masvidal

Someone else that is of major interest for Jake Paul, is the BMF champ himself Jorge Masvidal. While he is quite aware that it would require the approval of Dana White, Jake has repeatedly stated that he would love to throw hands with Gamebred.

In fact, Jake says that Jorge is interested in this too, and has even direct messaged him about a fight. Although judging by the coherence of the messages, Jake says that Jorge may have been intoxicated when they chatted.

“The most recent one is Masvidal and I, literally in the DMs just going back and forth with each other. He can’t type by the way. Like he legit can’t type, it’s the weirdest thing. I said ‘Bro, you need to get a grammar book because all this writing is f—king your s—t up,'” Paul said, before reading a message from Jorge as an example. “I think he was drunk when he was (messaging me).”

While Tommy Fury is not the most experienced, there is something to be said about the idea of Jake Paul fighting an actual boxer in his next outing. Time will tell if this fight will happen, but Jake clearly has a ton of options.