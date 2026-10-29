Jake Paul Confirms December 24 Boxing Return In Dubai

Jake Paul will return to professional boxing on Thursday, December 24, in Dubai, Most Valuable Promotions announced October 29. The Christmas Eve event will be his first professional fight in the city, but his opponent has not yet been named.

MVP says the event is being developed through a cooperation agreement with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. The promotion expects to disclose the matchup and further event information over the coming weeks; Thursday’s release does not identify a venue or broadcaster.

Paul’s own written announcement presented the comeback as a continuation of his ambitions despite setbacks. He described Dubai’s appetite for large events as part of its appeal, while making clear that selecting an opponent remains unfinished:

“We’ve got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract.”

All I want for Christmas Eve is boxing in Dubai. I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face. Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I'm hungrier than ever, and on… pic.twitter.com/a4jWmDpbAz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2026

The confirmation moves the process beyond the four-opponent negotiations outlined by MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian on October 22. At that point, he described a possible return in late 2026 or early 2027, with both location and distribution dependent on the fighter ultimately chosen.

Darren Till responded to Bidarian’s October 22 update by asking for a contract and challenging Paul. His response demonstrated interest from the former UFC fighter, not a completed agreement. Neither of Thursday’s primary announcements identifies Till as the opponent.

The Comeback Follows A Heavyweight Defeat And Surgery

Bidarian had separately stated on October 8 that Paul was cleared to box again. Paul’s message that day discussed a broken jaw and two surgeries, emphasizing the physical risk behind the spectacular moments audiences want. Those were distinct original statements: the clearance came from his promoter, while the injury account came from the boxer.

MiddleEasy’s earlier return report covered those messages and his desired future opponents. A wish list is not a signed contract, and this announcement does not turn every name on that list into a participant in the Dubai event.

The previous bout on MVP’s official event record was against Anthony Joshua at Miami’s Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025. Joshua won the professional heavyweight contest by knockout. The Dubai date therefore places Paul’s comeback just over a year after that loss, rather than marking a quick turnaround from it.

MVP’s current athlete profile lists the 29-year-old at 12-2 with seven knockout victories. It records Joshua and Tommy Fury as his two defeats, with the Fury result a split decision. The new announcement is a boxing return, not confirmation of an MMA debut or a championship contest.