Jake Paul To Face Cédric Doumbé In Eight-Round Boxing Match On December 24 In Dubai

Jake Paul will fight Cédric Doumbé in an eight-round professional boxing match at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 24. Most Valuable Promotions announced the opponent November 2, specifying a 200-pound cruiserweight limit and 10-ounce gloves.

The announcement fills the opening left in Paul’s Christmas Eve return plans. MVP had confirmed Dubai and the date on October 29 without naming a challenger. At that stage, chief executive Nakisa Bidarian said the company was still finalizing the opponent; Doumbé is now the confirmed choice rather than another name under discussion.

Boxing rules, not a return to the cage

In the written announcement, Paul emphasized the change of discipline:

But guess what, this isn’t kickboxing mon ami. This is BOXING.

Paul also acknowledged rust and concern about his jaw in the same statement, while accepting that Doumbé owns kickboxing titles he does not. Those qualifications accompanied his confident prediction; they were not a medical assessment.

JAKE PAUL HAS A MESSAGE FOR CÉDRIC DOUMBÉ. 🗣️🔥 Two years after calling out Jake Paul, the multi-time kickboxing world champion is finally getting his shot. But Jake is making one thing VERY clear… THIS IS BOXING. 🥊 Tickets go ON SALE Sun, Nov 15th🎟️ ———

Thursday, December… pic.twitter.com/lvcZ4FJiq2 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 2, 2026

Doumbé’s championship credentials come from a different ruleset. GLORY’s official fighter record identifies him as a retired welterweight with 12 victories in that promotion, including six knockouts, against three defeats. It lists his fighting weight there as 76.5 kilograms. Those kickboxing statistics are not a professional boxing record and should not be added to his boxing wins.

MVP lists the French fighter at 1–0 in boxing and 6–1 in MMA, with every MMA victory coming by knockout. The promoter highlighted his nine-second stoppage of Jordan Zebo in Paris in September 2023.

🇺🇸🇵🇷 JAKE PAUL vs. 🇫🇷 CÉDRIC DOUMBÉ: Jake Paul returns to the ring against French combat sports superstar, two-time GLORY kickboxing world champion, and PFL knockout artist Cédric Doumbé! 🥊🔥 With 45 kickboxing KOs, a 6-1 MMA record with all six wins by knockout, and a viral… pic.twitter.com/iwnSiDxsSG — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 2, 2026

Paul’s comeback follows the Joshua injury

The October 29 announcement described this as Paul’s first professional appearance in Dubai and his return after a broken jaw against Anthony Joshua in December 2025. Bidarian said the injury had left questions about whether Paul would compete again. Paul, in his written statement at the time, maintained his belief in his boxing ambitions and described wanting a new chapter rather than announcing retirement.

His promoter’s current athlete page records 12 wins, two losses and seven knockouts. Its bout history distinguishes the Joshua defeat from his unanimous-decision win over Julio César Chávez Jr., and also lists victories over Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Doumbé therefore joins a series of opponents with major MMA credentials, but brings his own extensive kickboxing background to this particular assignment.

Doumbé’s response in the release referred to Joshua’s victory, saying:

I’m going to finish the job Joshua started.

𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙊 𝙍𝙀𝙈𝙄𝙉𝘿 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙒𝙃𝙊 𝙄𝙎 “𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏” ☝️@CedricDoumbe fires shot at @jakepaul ahead of December 24th. Let the fun begin🍿👀 Tickets go ON SALE Sun, Nov 15th🎟️ ———

Thursday, December 24th

Coca-Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE@visitdubai… pic.twitter.com/BBY0HxfPHL — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 2, 2026

Paris and Dubai will host the launch

Paul’s complete November 2 written X post identifies two free, public kickoff press conferences: November 10 at 6 p.m. CET at Pavillon Cambon in Paris, followed by November 12 at 6 p.m. GST at Dubai Opera House. The appearances give both cities a place in the launch before fight week.

General ticket sales begin November 15 at noon GST, after a November 14 presale. An earlier allocation opens November 6 for PFL Dubai ticket purchasers. MVP has not announced the global broadcaster or the remaining bouts.

The event is being developed with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. Those partners were already named when the comeback was announced, before this matchup was public.