Jake Paul Praises Canelo Return, Renews Call For A Fight After Mbilli Win

Jake Paul renewed his pursuit of a fight with Canelo Alvarez after the Mexican returned against Christian Mbilli on October 31. In a written post on X, Paul praised Alvarez’s performance following a thirteen-month absence, then suggested they would eventually share a ring.

The response was not entirely complimentary. Paul also questioned how often Alvarez had been hit, before addressing him directly:

Did take a lot of punches though. We will dance my friend, we will dance.

Posted at 11:14 p.m. UTC on Saturday, the message did not announce fresh negotiations or a signed contract for that matchup. It was a new reaction to the Riyadh contest, rather than confirmation that the two sides had reached an agreement.

The earlier negotiations never produced a fight

There is a documented history behind the challenge. In a February 7, 2025 statement, Most Valuable Promotions said it had been deep in negotiations for Paul to face Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. The company expressed disappointment about how the situation unfolded and said it remained in discussions with other high-profile opponents.

That was MVP’s account of the talks, not an announcement of a completed bout. Its statement did not establish that the proposed Las Vegas event would proceed. Paul’s latest message returns to the same desired opponent after a different development: Alvarez’s first appearance since losing to Terence Crawford.

The concrete booking on Paul’s schedule is his December 24 comeback in Dubai. MVP announced it on October 29, identifying the show as his first professional fight in the city. The release said an opponent and further event information would be disclosed over the coming weeks.

MVP connected the show to a cooperation agreement with the Dubai Sports Council and the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism. Co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said the company was finalizing an opponent. No venue or broadcaster was identified in that announcement, and Alvarez was not named as its contracted headliner opposite Paul.

The comeback follows Paul’s broken jaw against Anthony Joshua in December 2025. The promotion described the injury in its announcement, placing the return about a year after the heavyweight defeat rather than presenting it as a quick turnaround.

Alvarez leaves Riyadh with a championship again

Alvarez beat Mbilli by unanimous decision over twelve rounds at Kingdom Arena to regain the WBC super middleweight belt. The official cards were 115–112, 116–111 and 117–110. Each included a point deducted from Mbilli in the eighth round for a punch behind the head.

The victory moved Alvarez to 64-3-2 with 39 knockouts and handed Mbilli his first professional loss. It reversed the direction of a comeback that began after the Crawford defeat, but did not itself settle Alvarez’s next opponent.

MVP classifies Paul as a heavyweight and lists his most recent appearance, against Joshua, in that division. His professional record stands at 12-2 with seven knockouts, a considerably shorter boxing career than Alvarez’s. A meeting would bring together fighters returning from different competitive circumstances: one from a heavyweight defeat and the other from a super middleweight championship victory. No weight was proposed in the new challenge.