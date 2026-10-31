Jaime Munguia Beats Nikita Zon By Unanimous Decision, Retains WBA Title

Jaime Munguia retained his WBA super middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Nikita Zon on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The judges returned scores of 117-111, 117-111 and 116-112 after all 12 rounds on the Canelo Alvarez–Christian Mbilli card.

This was the first defense of the championship Munguia won from Jose Armando Resendiz on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The sanctioning body had already ordered a mandatory defense against Bektemir Melikuziev before it gave specific permission for the Zon contest. The result therefore leaves the champion with an obligation beyond simply retaining his belt.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Munguia registered 167.4 pounds and Zon 167.5, both below the 168-pound championship limit.

The round accounts below draw on the promoter’s written updates and reporter Darshan Desai’s live coverage.

Round 1: Early warnings

Zon advanced while Munguia gave ground and targeted the body. Both landed after referee Tony Weeks called for a break, prompting warnings. The champion also connected with left hooks as the challenger tried to make the exchanges physical.

Round 2: Combinations against pressure

Munguia linked body punches with shots upstairs, including a right-left-right sequence. Zon answered with left hands and briefly disrupted his balance. The champion finished exchanges with combinations rather than allowing the taller southpaw’s forward movement to go unanswered.

Round 3: Uppercuts open a route

Munguia’s combinations found openings early. Zon responded with right uppercuts that drove him toward a corner as both men began landing harder punches.

AND STILL 👑 Jaime Munguia wins a slugfest with Nikita Zon by unanimous decision to retain his WBA super middleweight title 👏#CaneloMbilli | @RiyadhSeason | Live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/v239Rqk9a3 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 31, 2026

Round 4: More sustained exchanges

The Mexican put together hard combinations late in the round. Zon remained competitive despite that increased output, keeping the contest from becoming a one-sided exchange.

Round 5: A right hand changes the finish

Zon pressed for much of the round before a heavy Munguia right badly shook him. The challenger held on and reached the bell with his footing compromised.

Round 6: Both fighters hurt

A counter left uppercut sent Munguia toward the ropes. Zon followed with a prolonged attack, including a right hook, before the champion rallied with combinations that put the challenger under pressure in return. Both were still exchanging at the bell.

Jaime Munguia and Nikita Zon are PUTTING ON A SHOW 🍿 How do you have it scored? 👀#CaneloMbilli | @RiyadhSeason | Live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/JlQT8dQ3GO — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 31, 2026

Round 7: The tempo drops

The pace fell sharply after the previous exchanges. Neither fighter produced another sustained attack or a moment comparable to the sixth round.

And still! 🔥 Jaime Munguia retains his world title after a very tough test 👏 🎟️ Buy #CaneloMbilli NOW at https://t.co/yxybEeo0Px | Live Now on DAZN | Mexico vs The World | @RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/ZypQrZMR2G — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 31, 2026

Round 8: Zon still finds the left

The challenger continued to reach Munguia with left hands even as his output declined. Both connected during exchanges, and the champion returned to the body. Zon’s reduced activity did not mean his offense had disappeared altogether.

Round 9: Munguia lands the heavier work

A looping right from Munguia stood out midway through the round. His punches to head and body carried more weight as Zon entered unfamiliar ninth-round territory.

Round 10: Cleaner counters

Munguia scored with his jab, backed Zon up with a right and added body work. When the challenger tried to open up, he ran into a three-punch counter. The champion’s accuracy increasingly punished the attempts to restart the pressure.

Round 11: Body work stalls the challenger

A straight right and left hook downstairs interrupted Zon’s offense. Munguia added another body hook late, although he did not turn the spell of inactivity into a stoppage.

Round 12: A final push

Munguia moved forward, landed to the body and backed Zon up with a right. A late two-punch combination connected cleanly. When the challenger missed with a wider swing, the champion answered with a short right before the final bell.

Melikuziev’s mandatory position remains intact

The WBA’s September 21 order had given the two teams a 30-day negotiation period, running through October 21. It identified Melikuziev as the division’s No. 1 contender and official mandatory challenger after Munguia’s 120-day defense period expired on August 30.

A subsequent October 30 resolution allowed this voluntary defense after agreement involving both teams. Melikuziev accepted the arrangement without surrendering his mandatory status or his right to challenge for the championship. The authorization was specific to Zon, rather than a general exemption from the existing order.

Under those terms, negotiations for the mandatory defense must begin once the Riyadh bout is over. The WBA said a Munguia victory would require him to face Melikuziev next. That is the sporting consequence of this result; the ruling does not itself supply a signed contract, date or venue for that next contest. MiddleEasy previously detailed the special permission and the rights preserved for Melikuziev.