Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from his scheduled fight with Deontay Wilder on the December 11 Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card, boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported Tuesday, citing sources. The heavyweight matchup had been advertised for the Netflix event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Rafael said the plan remains for Wilder to compete if a suitable replacement can be found. He identified a second meeting with Derek Chisora as one possibility, not a completed deal. His November 17 post did not give a reason for Opetaia’s withdrawal or announce a signed replacement opponent.

The withdrawal report comes thirteen days after Dana White publicly confirmed the pairing on November 4. His original written announcement identified Cardiff and the December 11 Netflix date.

The distinction matters for the rest of the bill: the report concerns Opetaia’s participation and Wilder’s opponent, rather than a cancellation of Fury against Joshua. The information is attributed to Rafael’s sources, not presented here as a new announcement from Netflix or either fighter’s team.

BREAKING: Per sources, Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from the Deontay Wilder fight set for Dec. 11 on the #FuryJoshua Netflix undercard. The plan is for Wilder to still fight if they can find a suitable replacement and one distinct possibility is a rematch with Derek Chisora. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 17, 2026

The advertised move up from cruiserweight

Netflix’s November 11 card announcement listed Opetaia at 31-0 and Wilder at 45-4-1. It described the Australian as a reigning cruiserweight champion moving into the heavyweight division for the assignment. The November 4 confirmation did not name a title at stake or specify the scheduled distance.

The broadcaster’s card page still displayed their pairing when checked after Rafael’s post. That retained listing is the previous advertised schedule, not independent confirmation that the contest remains intact. Its other supporting bouts were Martin Bakole against Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter against Michael Essomba. Those two heavyweight additions were announced on November 11.

The same official page places Fury–Joshua on Friday, December 11, with a global Netflix stream included for members without an additional event charge. It does not provide a replacement for Opetaia. No individual ring-walk time for Wilder is established by the withdrawal report.

Why a Chisora rematch would revisit recent ground

Wilder’s current promotional record identifies Chisora as his most recent opponent. They completed 12 rounds at London’s O2 Arena on April 4, 2026, with Wilder winning a split decision. That twelve-round assignment supplies the recent competitive history behind the potential replacement, rather than a prediction of how another meeting would unfold.

Before that victory, the American stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the seventh round in Wichita on June 27, 2025. Those two wins followed defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. His official profile lists 43 knockouts alongside the 45-4-1 record. None of that record establishes that Chisora has accepted another fight; the proposed December replacement remains conditional in Rafael’s report.