Jahmal Harvey To Face Craig Morgan Over Eight Rounds In Dubai

Jahmal Harvey will face Craig Morgan over eight rounds at lightweight on December 24 in Dubai. Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the 135-pound bout on November 13, adding the unbeaten American Olympian and the Scottish southpaw to the Jake Paul–Cédric Doumbé show at Coca-Cola Arena.

The promoter’s current release lists Harvey at 5-0 with four knockouts and Morgan at 15-1-1. That gives the Scot seventeen professional contests against the American’s five, a clear difference in experience even though both have substantial amateur backgrounds.

Morgan Brings A Seven-Fight Unbeaten Run

MVP describes Morgan as unbeaten in his last seven appearances since moving into the lightweight division. The 27-year-old turned professional in 2018 after winning Scottish titles, two British championships and a European Schoolboy bronze medal. The announcement does not identify a championship at stake.

His route through the sport predates that professional run. In Craig Scott’s original June 2019 written interview, Morgan discussed moving from taekwondo into boxing and learning to handle opponents whose priority was surviving to the final bell. At that early stage, all four of his professional victories had come on points.

The same interview recorded a fighter still deciding where his growing body would fit, with featherweight and super featherweight both under consideration. Those were his circumstances as a teenager, not a description of his current division or a newly issued statement about Harvey.

🚨ANOTHER HUGE FIGHT ADDED TO CHRISTMAS EVE 🎄🥊 Undefeated rising star Jahmal Harvey takes on Craig Morgan in an 8-round lightweight showdown as the stacked Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé card continues to grow! 🔥 Tickets go ON SALE Sun, Nov 15th🎟️ ———

Thursday, December 24th… pic.twitter.com/fKwDrkjPKr — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 13, 2026

Harvey’s Development Moves Onto The Dubai Bill

Harvey’s promoter profile traces his international credentials to gold medals at the 2021 amateur World Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games. The latter secured his place at the Paris Olympics. That record explains the attention on his transition to paid boxing, rather than making this an Olympic-style contest.

One documented stage of that transition was his April 17 meeting with Daniel Lugo. MVP’s complete written ringside account records repeated work to the body, combinations upstairs and sustained forward pressure before Harvey forced the stoppage at 1:32 of round five. It was his third professional victory.

That report also distinguishes his earlier decision over Kevin Cervantes from the Lugo finish: he had already shown he could complete a professional assignment as well as stop an opponent. The Dubai booking sets a different scheduled distance against Morgan; neither those earlier performances nor the new poster establishes how this fight will unfold.

The card also includes the separately announced Cameron–Mayer championship rematch. MVP says general ticket sales open November 15. Its Harvey–Morgan announcement supplies no bout-specific ring-walk time or broadcast arrangement, so neither should be inferred from previous events.