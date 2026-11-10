Jackie Nava Receives Victoria Belt At WBC Convention Gala

Jackie Nava received the Victoria Belt during the WBC convention gala in Acapulco, with Julio Cesar Chavez presenting the honor to the former world champion. The recognition highlighted her role as an ambassador for the Mexico Tierra de Victorias tournament ahead of its December final.

The WBC’s November 10 account identifies the belt with that tournament. Its accompanying announcement names Chavez and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman as the presenters. This was a presentation at the convention dinner, not a new championship won by Nava in a fight.

🇲🇽 Legend honoring legend! Julio César Chávez and Mauricio Sulaimán presented Jackie Nava with the first-ever "Tierra de Victorias" belt. celebrating her iconic legacy and dedication to inspiring future champions. 🥊#WBCMEXICO26 #tierradevictorias pic.twitter.com/aM979hZUrV — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 10, 2026

The tournament heads to Puebla

The final is scheduled for December 5 in Puebla. At bantamweight, Abraham Lezama will face Ricardo Salgado after both advanced in Pachuca, Hidalgo. Lezama beat Hector Robles by unanimous decision; Salgado stopped Joel Sanchez in the opening round.

Nava’s place in the WBC’s history

The recipient has a particular connection to the organization’s development of women’s boxing. In its retrospective on her breakthrough, the WBC records May 30, 2005, as the date Nava became its first female world champion. She defeated Leona Brown by unanimous decision in Tijuana to claim the super bantamweight title, opening a new chapter in the sanctioning body’s championship history. Brown brought previous world-title experience to that inaugural WBC contest, making Nava’s breakthrough a victory over an established opponent.

That landmark came four years after her professional boxing debut in Hawaii. The WBC’s account of her retirement describes a career spanning twenty-one years and world championships in two divisions. It records a closing victory over Argentina’s Gloria Elena Yancaqueo in front of Nava’s home supporters at Tijuana’s Fausto Gutierrez Moreno Municipal Auditorium, finishing with 40 wins, four losses and four draws.

Her work with younger fighters was already part of her plans when she prepared to retire in 2022. In the WBC’s original farewell preview, Nava spoke about continuing her involvement in boxing beyond competition and supporting the professional prospects training at her gym. That stated intention gives context to her current tournament ambassador role without suggesting that the Acapulco ceremony announced a return to the ring. The preview also described her as holding the WBC super bantamweight Diamond Belt following a unanimous-decision win over Mariana Juarez, another leading figure in Mexican women’s boxing.

The convention also recognized another prominent figure in women’s boxing: Katie Taylor’s portrait will join Laila Ali’s on WBC women’s belts. The gala report describes Taylor placing her ceramic portrait on the organization’s Mega Belt. That was a separate recognition from Nava’s tournament-linked presentation, within the same Acapulco gathering of champions and former champions.