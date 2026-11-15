Jack Massey To Face Andrew Tabiti In Zuffa Boxing 14 Co-Feature

Jack Massey has a new assignment after his dramatic defeat to Chev Clarke: a ten-round cruiserweight fight with Andrew Tabiti in the co-feature of Zuffa Boxing 14. The promotion announced the matchup on November 14 for Friday, December 4, at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The British former European and Commonwealth champion enters at 23-4 with 13 knockouts. His American opponent, a former cruiserweight world-title challenger, brings a 22-2 record with 18 stoppages. Their meeting supports Aaron McKenna’s middleweight championship defense against Jevgenijs Aleksejevs rather than taking the headline slot.

The official release also places Ryan Rozicki against Gaetan Ntambwe in another cruiserweight contest. Paramount+ will carry the show in the United States and Canada, with Sky Sports broadcasting in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Massey–Tabiti is listed as a divisional matchup, not a championship bout.

Massey returns after Bournemouth’s reversal

For Massey, the immediate challenge follows a fight he had been close to winning in Bournemouth. In its original written June 6 report, broadcaster Sky Sports described him hurting Clarke with a combination late in the second round before sending him down twice in the fourth. The first knockdown came from a right hand; the second followed about a minute later.

Clarke survived that round and began his recovery in the fifth. He was still trailing on all three judges’ cards after the sixth, despite hurting Massey during that round. A right hand put the Derbyshire boxer on the floor in the seventh, reversing the direction of a contest that had previously favored him.

Massey beat the count but remained unsteady. A subsequent burst of punches brought the referee’s intervention with a little over 80 seconds left in the round. That sequence, rather than a routine points setback, is the immediate competitive backdrop to his return; the December booking gives him another established opponent instead of a rematch with Clarke, who subsequently stopped Chris Billam-Smith at Zuffa Boxing 12.

In a written post on November 14, Massey said his recent work was producing results and that he was enjoying his boxing. He also shared a gym image describing how well he felt. The post did not name Tabiti or offer a prediction about their fight, so it should not be read as a specific response to the announcement.

Feeling sharp and enjoying my boxing. The work we’re putting in is paying off. Plenty of good rounds in the bank. 👊#OneSmack #Boxing pic.twitter.com/QWCcmNt9e6 — Jack Massey Boxing (@jackmasseyboxer) November 14, 2026

Tabiti’s recent schedule crossed divisions

Tabiti’s route back to cruiserweight has included competition above the division. The WBA’s bout ledger lists James Wilson in 2022 and Justis Huni in 2023 at heavyweight, followed by Junior Anthony Wright in April 2024. Its most recent entry is Jacob Dickson in June 2025, categorized as bridgerweight rather than heavyweight.

The Huni bout explains the defeat in that stretch. The WBA’s original account records a unanimous decision in Cancun, with scores of 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92, and the vacant regional heavyweight belt going to the Australian. Those were the cards for that earlier contest, not a result or prediction for Riyadh.

His earlier cruiserweight experience includes a twelve-round meeting with Ruslan Fayfer in October 2018 and a vacant IBF world-title contest against Yuniel Dorticos in June 2019. The new schedule therefore returns an experienced challenger to a division where he previously competed at championship level, against Massey as the Briton rebuilds after his June stoppage defeat.