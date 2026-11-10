Isaac Cruz Eyes Dalton Smith, Ryan Garcia For 2027

Isaac Cruz wants Dalton Smith and Ryan Garcia on his 2027 schedule. In a November 9 WBC report, promoter Sean Gibbons outlined a hoped-for March meeting with Smith, followed by Garcia in Las Vegas around Mexican Independence Day in September.

Those are ambitions, not confirmed bookings. Gibbons said earlier efforts to arrange Garcia had fallen through and pointed to Garcia facing Teofimo Lopez first. His proposed sequence remains his assessment of the opportunity, rather than an announcement from both camps.

“Boxing is about styles and Pitbull Vs Dalton matches up nicely. and hopefully Ryan in September.”

Cruz also expressed interest in testing his left hook against Garcia. He acknowledged the move from super lightweight to welterweight but suggested Garcia’s slender build did not discourage him.

Smith Holds The Title Above Cruz’s Interim Belt

The WBC currently lists Smith as its super-lightweight world champion, while Cruz holds its interim championship. That makes Smith a different proposition from a celebrity-name callout: he occupies the division’s main championship position, although this latest report contains no sanctioning order or signed agreement.

Smith retained against Alberto Puello in Sheffield in October. Two judges scored their twelve-round fight 115-113 for Smith, while the third had Puello winning 116-112. The WBC’s account described a closely contested defense in which Smith suffered a cut from an accidental clash of heads in the tenth round.

He originally captured the belt by stopping Subriel Matias in Brooklyn in January. Matchroom’s written report records the fifth-round knockdown and stoppage, with Matias beating the count but being unable to continue. Smith’s championship route therefore includes both winning the title away from home and defending it before his Sheffield supporters.

Cruz reached the interim championship by outpointing Omar Salcido in July 2025. His first defense against Lamont Roach that December ended in a draw after twelve rounds. The WBC recalled that sequence in its official Bravo preview, distinguishing the belt Cruz defended in San Diego from Smith’s world championship rather than treating both men as holders of the same title.

Garcia Would Require A Different Weight-Class Challenge

Garcia is listed as the WBC welterweight champion. The organization’s October boxer-of-the-month announcement credits him with a second-round knockout of Conor Benn on September 12 at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, his first successful defense after taking the belt from Mario Barrios by unanimous decision earlier this year.

Cruz’s own recent platform was his sixth-round stoppage of Nestor Bravo in San Diego. The WBC’s subsequent account confirmed that he retained the interim title, improved to 29-3-2 with 19 knockouts and called out Smith and Garcia. Gibbons’s new proposal add a proposed timetable to those earlier targets; they do not establish that either opponent has accepted it.