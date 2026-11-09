Irma Garcia Unifies IBF, WBA Titles By Outpointing Nataly Delgado (Highlights)

A sixth-round knockdown helped separate two busy champions in Arlington on Sunday. Irma Garcia added the WBA super flyweight belt to her IBF championship after ten rounds with Nataly Delgado at College Park Center.

All three judges returned 97–92 for Garcia. The Mexican champion’s record moves to 27-5-1 with six knockouts, while Delgado leaves at 21-8-2 with five stoppages. MVP’s current athlete listings reflect those updated totals. At the official weigh-in, Garcia registered 114 pounds and Delgado 114.6, both inside the championship limit; their bout used two-minute rounds.

Ten rounds of sustained exchanges

The following round-by-round account draws on MVP’s ringside report.

Round 1

Delgado attacked downstairs with left hands and an uppercut. Garcia answered with rights as both worked at close range.

Round 2

Right hands connected for each boxer. Delgado added quick combinations after the pair exchanged punches to the body.

Round 3

Garcia threaded left hands inside, with Delgado countering. Their straight punches and body work kept the exchanges competitive.

Straight war⚔️🔥 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/Deq9s5im15 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 4

Garcia put straight shots together around a clinch. Delgado responded with her own left and continued targeting the torso.

Round 5

A missed Delgado right opened a counter that hurt her late. Garcia advanced before they became tangled together.

Round 6

Garcia’s left produced the knockdown. Delgado took an eight-count but disputed the ruling, believing she had tripped.

IRMA GARCIA IS YOUR NEW UNIFIED SUPER FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION 👏 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/dfj5mTL38f — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 7

Delgado kept punching back. Garcia found room for straight combinations, including a three-punch attack, amid the continuing trades.

Round 8

Delgado mixed one-twos with right hands downstairs. Garcia countered with lefts and caught her cleanly in the face.

Round 9

Body punches remained part of Delgado’s offense, but she absorbed several strong Garcia left hands as the round progressed.

Round 10

Both continued switching targets. A heavy Garcia left appeared to trouble Delgado before the final bell.

WHAT A FIGHT🤯 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/k6n171YZOd — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Two champions arrived with different stakes

The October announcement framed this as a ten-round unification at 115 pounds. Garcia had already held a WBA title at bantamweight; Delgado entered as Panama’s reigning WBA super flyweight champion after taking that belt from Jasmine Artiga in June.

In their written pre-fight statements, Garcia emphasized disciplined preparation and actively pursuing an opportunity rather than waiting for one. Delgado described the possibility of becoming Panama’s first female unified champion as a special responsibility to her country and promotion. Those were their expectations before the bout, not post-fight reactions.

This was part of the ESPN main card beneath Elif Turhan against Alycia Baumgardner. The same event also produced the Sims–Patricio split draw, Moldazhanova’s fourth-round finish and Guerrero’s body-punching stoppage. The Arlington show scheduled five world championship bouts overall, with the main card following the preliminary portion of the event.