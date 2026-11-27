Imane Khelif has a replacement opponent for her December 15 return in Paris. France’s Elsa Hemat will face the Algerian Olympic champion after Clarida Sarabia withdrew from the scheduled professional bout.

Promoter Stair Event confirmed the change to Reuters on Thursday, November 26. The date remains in place, with the show taking place at the Maison de la Mutualité. Hemat, 44, replaces the 21-year-old Dutch boxer rather than joining a separately announced second contest for Khelif.

Stair Event attributed Sarabia’s withdrawal to administrative reasons. The report does not set out the underlying paperwork issue or identify a dispute that would support a more specific explanation. Sarabia should therefore not be described as injured or suspended on the strength of this announcement.

New opponent, same Paris return

Khelif, 27, has not taken part in an official competition since winning the women’s welterweight title at the 2024 Olympics, according to Reuters. The December appearance is being promoted as her first professional fight, following her earlier announcement that she intended to move into professional boxing.

The original Sarabia matchup had been scheduled for six rounds. The replacement announcement establishes Hemat as the new opponent, but does not separately reconfirm a weight limit or round allocation for the revised pairing. Neither detail should be inferred from the previous booking.

The promoter’s current event artwork names Khelif and Hemat together. Its ticket page also continues to advertise the December 15 show, providing a direct event listing alongside the reported opponent change.

What the event listing confirms

The advertised evening runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time in Paris. The opening time is 6:30 p.m. UTC; it is not a confirmed ring-walk time for the main attraction. The venue address is 24 rue Saint-Victor in the city’s Latin Quarter.

The choice of hall is part of the promoter’s presentation of the event. Its announcement recalls Marcel Cerdan having boxed at the Mutualité and positions Khelif’s professional debut within that venue’s history, rather than at a newly announced arena.

Four other professional contests involving Team Wonderland boxers are listed on the program. The promoter also names Romane Moulay and Amina Zidani for amateur appearances. Its description does not provide their opponents, so the listing is not a complete bout-by-bout undercard.

Khelif’s previous Paris campaign took her through the Olympic medal rounds before she defeated China’s Yang Liu to secure gold. This return is a professional booking, not another Olympic contest or a defence of an Olympic title.