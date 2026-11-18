Imam Khataev will lead an Eye of the Tiger show in Montreal for the first time on January 28, 2027. The Olympic bronze medallist takes top billing at the Casino de Montréal, with Moreno Fendero in the co-feature. The official ticket listing places the Thursday event at the venue’s Cabaret, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show listed for 6:30 p.m.

Eye of the Tiger announced its opening card of 2027 on November 17, confirming live coverage on DAZN and Punching Grace. Opponents have not been named. Khataev is listed at 13-1 with 12 knockouts and holds the NABF light heavyweight championship; this announcement does not establish a world-title fight.

A Quebec main event after three supporting assignments

Promoter Camille Estephan said the move follows three co-main-event appearances for the company. He described the headlining assignment as an opportunity for Quebec fans and media to become more familiar with Khataev, whose international résumé already includes the Tokyo Olympics and a New York fight with David Morrell.

The company’s fighter profile traces his connection with Quebec to his signing in autumn 2023, followed by two knockout appearances before local crowds. In January 2024, he stopped Michal Ludwiczak in the second round to capture the NABF belt. That regional championship preceded the higher-profile international assignments now attached to his name.

His professional career began in Russia in 2021, with further knockout wins in Serbia and Australia. He relocated to Australia with trainer Anton Kadushin, then combined that base with appearances for the Quebec promotion. EOTTM’s account records a sixth-round stoppage of Ricards Bolotniks in Australia in May 2024 and a seventh-round finish against Ezequiel Maderna that September.

That professional progression followed roughly 15 years of amateur competition and nearly 300 bouts, according to his promoter’s biography. His Tokyo medal came after a semifinal against Britain’s Ben Whittaker, giving the January headliner experience well beyond his professional fight count.

The latest release credits him with consecutive stoppages of Adam Deines, Mickael Diallo and Padraig McCrory since the Morrell defeat. It lists him third with both the IBF and WBC and sixth with the WBO. His place in the WBC light heavyweight picture remains separate from any opponent announcement for January.

Fendero returns in the co-feature

Fendero’s own EOTTM profile identifies him as the WBC continental super middleweight champion, a title he won against Shawn McCalman by unanimous decision in 2026. The same belt previously belonged to Christian Mbilli, whose professional success helped encourage Fendero to make his own transition from the amateur ranks.

He agreed to join Eye of the Tiger in June 2023 and works with Marc Ramsay in Montreal. Before turning professional, he represented France, winning national titles at junior and senior level. His international amateur medals included bronze at the 2022 Mediterranean Championships and the 2023 World Championships. His nickname, The Soldier, reflects actual service in the French Army rather than a promotional invention.

The January lineup also includes Christopher Guerrero, Mehmet Unal, Thomas Chabot, Wyatt Sanford and Keven Beausejour. Fendero enters the announcement at 16-0 with 11 knockouts after a September decision over Stephane Fondjo. EOTTM says the remaining matchups will be disclosed in the coming days.