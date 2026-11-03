IBF Restarts Delgado–Biyarslanov Talks, Sets November 23 Deadline

Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov have been ordered back into negotiations for the vacant IBF junior welterweight championship. In a November 3 written report, Dan Rafael relayed the sanctioning body’s decision and a November 23 deadline after their Riyadh fight was cancelled.

The new instruction keeps the same two contenders in the championship process. It does not announce a replacement fight date, venue or signed agreement.

“After reviewing the circumstances, the IBF has ordered both fighters to negotiate again.”

Rafael attributed that statement to the IBF. Darshan Desai separately reported the renewed order in his original written post. The deadline concerns negotiations, not an instruction that the boxers must compete on November 23.

BREAKING: The IBF has ordered Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov to resume negotiations for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title. They had reached agreement for the fight to be on the #CaneloMbilli card this past Saturday but Delgado did not travel to Riyadh & the fight… — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 3, 2026

Fightnews’ account places the original negotiations order on May 27. It says the federation received notice of Delgado’s decision not to travel on October 24, before reviewing the circumstances and directing talks to restart.

The Cancellation Before The Renewed Order

The earlier cancellation had left Biyarslanov without his planned opportunity on the October 31 Canelo Alvarez–Christian Mbilli card. In his October 27 written update, Rafael reported that the bout was off and that Biyarslanov would not face a replacement that Saturday. At that stage, a rescheduled meeting remained uncertain.

Rafael’s passport account was explicitly sourced to someone involved with the event. It gave two possible circumstances: Delgado’s passport had expired or was nearing expiry. He reported a renewal the previous week, followed by Saudi visa processing, with issuance expected on the Sunday when Delgado opted out. That account did not establish which expiry scenario applied or confirm that the visa was ultimately issued.

Biyarslanov subsequently questioned how his absence would have been treated if the roles were reversed. In his October 31 written post, he described twelve weeks of training away from friends and family and expressed frustration about waiting for an explanation from Delgado’s side. Those were his complaints about the cancelled assignment, not a ruling from the federation.

🚨 BREAKING: IBF RE-ORDERS DELGADO-BIYARSLANOV ✅ The IBF has today ordered Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov to resume negotiations for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. 💥 Delgado and Biyarslanov were scheduled to fight on Saturday in Riyadh but Delgado decided… pic.twitter.com/pfNep1XAj8 — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) November 3, 2026

Two Unbeaten Contenders Return To The Title Process

Top Rank’s current athlete record lists Delgado at 24-0 with 16 knockouts in the 140-pound division. His latest listed appearance is a twelve-round split-decision victory over Gabriel Gollaz-Valenzuela on November 15, 2025. That result supplies the competitive background to the mandatory position identified in the renewed-negotiations report.

The Mexican Olympian turned professional in April 2017 and joined Top Rank in March 2021. His route through the division includes a decision over previously unbeaten Omar Aguilar, a stoppage of Jackson Marinez and decisions against Bryan Flores and Elvis Rodriguez. The promoter’s table distinguishes the Flores split decision from the Rodriguez majority decision.

Biyarslanov’s own public profile identifies him as unbeaten at 21-0 with 17 knockouts. Eye of the Tiger’s official biography records his 2015 Pan American Games gold medal and his appearance at the 2016 Olympics, where he reached the second round.

The southpaw turned professional in December 2018 after continuing in the amateur ranks following Rio. His regional championship breakthrough came in 2024, when he stopped Elias Haedo in round four for the NABF super-lightweight title. The promoter describes four wins in less than eight months that year, including two successful defenses of that belt.