IBA Adds Three Ranking Bouts To December 4 Istanbul Card

Sadriddin Akhmedov, Kerem Özmen and Mijgona Samadova join IBA’s December 4 Istanbul card in three ranking bouts announced November 12.

Kazakhstan’s Akhmedov meets Russia’s Sergey Lubkovich over eight rounds at 69.9 kilograms. Turkish boxer Özmen is scheduled for six rounds at 63.5 kilograms; his opponent has not been announced.

Samadova, who represented Tajikistan at the Paris Olympics, faces Iran’s Puneh Akhundtabarmazandarani over six rounds at 57.2 kilograms. The organisation says the full IBA.PRO card will be confirmed in the coming days.

IBA’s July 4, 2025 report credits Samadova with a six-round points win over Akhundtabarmazandarani on her promotional debut in Istanbul. December’s meeting is therefore a rematch.

IBA secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts said:

“Athletes from every part of our sport will share one stage, and fans will see everything our organisation has to offer”

New ranking bouts join the title contest

These are ranking contests, not additional championship fights. They expand a programme already featuring Hasanboy Dusmatov against Roderick Bautista for an IBA.PRO world title. That previously announced contest is scheduled for ten rounds at 52.2 kilograms at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall. Dusmatov brings two Olympic gold medals, won at Rio 2016 and Paris 2024, into the meeting with the Filipino.

Professional card and Cup finals follow different formats

The professional matches are separate from the President’s Cup tournament that supplies the evening’s finals. IBA’s event guide distinguishes its IBA Elite competition from the IBA.PRO programme, even though eligible amateur and professional boxers can enter the tournament. A place on the professional undercard therefore should not be read as an entry in one of the twelve Cup brackets.

The Cup runs from November 27 through December 4, with preliminary rounds through the semi-finals at Bağcılar Göztepe Sports Complex. December 3 is a rest day before the finals move to Sinan Erdem. Tournament bouts use three three-minute rounds, with one-minute intervals, under a single-elimination format without seeding. Those distances differ from the six- and eight-round professional contests added on Thursday.

Two IBA Bare Knuckle bouts are also planned for the closing programme. The announcement does not identify those participants.

The November 3 title announcement also explains the tournament’s longer-term purpose: its results start a new IBA World Ranking cycle and count towards qualification for later President’s Cups and IBA World Championships.

The Cup’s advertised US$3 million prize fund is attached to its tournament competition. Gold, silver and bronze awards are US$100,000, US$50,000 and US$25,000 respectively, with distributions subject to the published regulations. Those figures are not announced purses for the new professional bouts. IBA has yet to announce the finals’ starting time; detailed tournament brackets follow the official draw.