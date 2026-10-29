IBA President’s Cup Handbook Lists $100,000 Champion Awards, 12 Divisions

The IBA President’s Cup handbook lists a $100,000 award for each division champion, but the winning boxer’s share is $50,000 before personal bank charges and taxes. The latest published rules also specify 12 men’s divisions for the inaugural Istanbul tournament, rather than the 14 advertised in September.

The boxing competition brings eligible amateur and professional athletes into the same single-elimination event. IBA’s October 24 registration update announced the availability of the team handbook and continued to describe a $3 million overall prize fund. It did not explain the differences from the launch figures.

The Award Is Divided Between Boxer, Coach And Federation

Under the handbook’s placement table, a runner-up earns a $50,000 award and each of the two bronze medalists earns $25,000. All those amounts follow the same distribution: 50% for the athlete, 25% for the coach and 25% for the national federation.

For individual entrants, IBA retains the federation allocation. It also retains that portion when a federation has received approved additional financial assistance toward participation.

Boxers eliminated before the semifinals receive $1,000 per preliminary victory. Reaching the semifinal stage replaces those bonuses with the final-placement award; the two payment mechanisms cannot be added together. An early elimination without a preliminary win earns no prize.

The September 14 launch release had listed $80,000 for first, $40,000 for second, $22,000 for third and $5,000 for fifth, alongside $500 for earlier wins. That older announcement described a different quarterfinal-based threshold.

IBA had already opened registration earlier in October. Its original announcement below identifies the tournament, rather than establishing the updated prize conditions.

Registration is officially open for the IBA President’s Cup 2026, with National Federations and eligible individual boxers invited to take part in the major year-end event in Istanbul, Türkiye.https://t.co/ewaTvaYRQA pic.twitter.com/nXyeypVUfi — IBA (@IBA_Boxing) October 8, 2026

Twelve Divisions And A December 4 Final

The current weight limits are 50, 52, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90 and 100 kilograms, plus an over-100-kilogram division. Bouts comprise three three-minute rounds with one-minute intervals, and the inaugural draw will have no seeding.

Preliminary rounds through the semifinals are assigned to Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu Sports Complex. Sinan Erdem Sports Arena hosts the finals on December 4. The September release instead named Başakşehir Gençlik ve Spor Tesisleri as the event venue.

The handbook separates November 25 arrivals from the November 27 start of competition, with December 3 reserved for rest and arena conversion. The finals’ opening time remains to be announced. The original November 25–December 5 window should not be treated as a daily fight schedule.

Individual Applications Do Not Guarantee A Place

Individual participation requests close October 30, while national federations have until November 2. The published age range is 19–40 during 2026, and individual applicants need a verified record of 20-plus bouts, drawn from amateur competition, professional competition or both. IBA says final individual decisions will be communicated by November 3.

Ranking awards run from 1,000 points for a champion to 700 for silver, 500 for bronze, 250 for a quarterfinalist and 100 for a round-of-16 finisher. They are based on final placing, not accumulated for each victory.

The IBA Elite project creates a ranking pathway toward future President’s Cups and IBA World Championships. Its launch statement also described possible progression into IBA Pro, not automatic selection or an already secured professional contract.

These are separate programmes. The recent IBA Pro event in Brest, for example, advertised Jeff Monson’s farewell over four two-minute rounds. That format should not be carried over to the President’s Cup rules.