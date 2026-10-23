Hrgovic–Sanchez Title Fight Targeted For Early 2027, Zagreb Under Consideration

Frank Sanchez’s manager expects a first-quarter 2027 title challenge against Filip Hrgovic, with Zagreb under consideration. Mike Borao has contacted George Warren and anticipates further discussion this week; he has not announced a signed fight.

Borao gave the prospective timetable in his latest written statement to Sky Sports:

“I expect Frank Sanchez versus Filip Hrgovic to take place in the first quarter of 2027, perhaps in Zagreb,”

He cautioned that it was “too early to know for sure.” Arena Zagreb managing director Sretan Saric supports hosting. Borao praised Sanchez’s speed, power, experience and stamina, said Eddie Reynoso welcomed the matchup and predicted a Cuban heavyweight champion.

Hrgovic’s immediate Dubois unification ambitions therefore remain unsettled. Dubois has separately expressed interest in collecting belts and facing willing champions, including Hrgovic or Agit Kabayel; those remarks do not establish an agreement.

The contractual route to this defense predates Hrgovic becoming champion. Before his August 29 meeting with Moses Itauma, Sanchez agreed to step aside so that their already-announced contest could proceed for the vacant IBF belt. That accommodation preserved the Cuban’s opportunity against the winner rather than removing him from the title picture.

In his August 31 interview with The Ring, Sanchez said an IBF resolution required the winner to face him before another bout, including a unification. He acknowledged that Hrgovic preferred a different opponent but did not regard that preference as changing the obligation. Borao’s timetable then was December or January, earlier than the broader first-quarter window he is now discussing.

Sanchez’s claim followed his second-round stoppage of Richard Torrez Jr. in Egypt. The official full-fight upload below documents that earlier performance; it is not footage of a new Hrgovic announcement.

Why Hrgovic’s preferred route still needs an agreement

The champion earned his position by stopping Itauma in the ninth round at London’s O2 Arena. He had endured difficult early rounds before the younger fighter tired. Ben Davison threw in the towel as referee Howard Foster was intervening, turning the vacant-title opportunity into Hrgovic’s first championship.

In his separate October interview about the Sanchez obligation, Hrgovic acknowledged that pursuing unification would require arrangements with both the challenger and the IBF. He also said other champions’ preferences, injuries and the difficulty of their scheduled fights could affect his options. Those were conditions on his plans, not a disclosed exemption or accepted second step-aside. He said he needed to speak with Warren after that evening’s action rather than treating the choice of opponent as something he could decide alone.

Sanchez has already addressed the possibility of traveling. In that August interview, he preferred Las Vegas, New York or Miami but said he would accept his championship opportunity elsewhere. He credited Hrgovic’s durability and experience while believing his own athleticism and style could prove decisive. That was the challenger’s assessment, not a prediction endorsed by either camp.

A Dubois rematch has a different significance for Hrgovic: he wants to reverse his only defeat. His earlier Queensberry discussion of that ambition also identified other champions he wanted to face. The current negotiation is narrower: satisfying the waiting mandatory challenger while establishing where and when the first defense can happen.