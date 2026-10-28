Hideyuki Ohashi Says Inoue-Rodriguez Talks Are Progressing Toward March 2027

Hideyuki Ohashi says promoter-to-promoter negotiations for Naoya Inoue to face Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez are progressing toward March 2027. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on October 28, Inoue’s gym president offered a positive update without announcing a signed fight.

At the announcement of the December 3 Phoenix Battle card, Ohashi described the discussions in Nikkan Sports’ on-site report. In English translation, he said:

“March 2027. Step by step, things are moving forward positively.”

The scheduling issue remains significant. The report recalled Inoue’s October 22 objection to Rodriguez fighting in December and then returning in March; he wanted a direct meeting instead. That position concerns preparation time, not an announcement that the proposed Christian Medina unification has been cancelled.

A move up for Rodriguez, another defense for Inoue

Matchroom’s current fighter profile places Rodriguez at bantamweight and lists the WBA championship among his honors. An Inoue assignment would take him from the 118-pound class to super bantamweight at 122, rather than simply adding another bantamweight belt. He is listed as an unbeaten southpaw trained by Robert Garcia, with 24 wins and 17 knockouts.

His earlier championship changes help explain why that distinction matters. He stepped up to defeat Carlos Cuadras at super flyweight, subsequently moved down to flyweight and unified against Sunny Edwards, then returned to 115 pounds. The promoter records his seventh-round stoppage of Juan Francisco Estrada and later unification against Phumelela Cafu at that weight. A challenge at 122 would extend that progression beyond his present division.

Inoue’s official gym record, meanwhile, identifies his May 2 decision over Junto Nakatani as a successful defense of the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super bantamweight titles. The proposed matchup would therefore bring Rodriguez up to an established champion’s weight. The gym lists Inoue at 33 wins without defeat, including 27 knockouts.

His four-belt position developed in two stages: he stopped Stephen Fulton to capture the WBC and WBO titles in July 2023, then defeated Marlon Tapales that December to complete the collection. That championship history establishes the competitive setting for these talks; it does not establish agreed terms for Rodriguez.

Matchroom’s existing deal is separate from a fight agreement

Rodriguez’s promotional arrangements are already established. Matchroom announced a long-term contract extension on April 17, tracing its relationship with him to January 2022. That agreement concerns representation across future appearances; it did not announce Inoue as a contracted opponent or specify a March date.

The latest update follows Ohashi’s earlier rejection of an April or May return and Garcia’s willingness to consider skipping an interim fight. Those earlier positions and the previous provisional venue discussions are background, not confirmation of a date or building.