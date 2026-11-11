Hasanboy Dusmatov To Face Roderick Bautista For IBA.PRO Belt In Istanbul

Hasanboy Dusmatov will meet Roderick Bautista in a ten-round IBA.PRO championship bout on December 4 in Istanbul. The International Boxing Association announced the matchup on November 3, placing it on the closing programme of its inaugural President’s Cup rather than presenting it as a new addition announced this week.

The scheduled weight is 52.2 kilograms. Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov, an Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016 and Paris 2024, faces an opponent representing the Philippines. The IBA’s announcement identifies the prize as its own professional championship; it does not announce a WBA, WBC, IBF or WBO title contest.

Sinan Erdem Sports Arena will host the bout alongside the tournament finals. That gives the final session two distinct strands: the conclusion of the multi-division competition and a separately scheduled professional title fight. The tournament’s results will begin a new IBA ranking cycle, feeding into qualification for later President’s Cup editions and IBA World Championships.

Ten Rounds Beside The Tournament Finals

The current event schedule runs from November 27 through December 4, with an opening ceremony on November 26. Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled through December 2, followed by a rest day before the championship session. The finals’ starting time has not yet been announced, and the detailed brackets will follow the official draw.

The distinction in bout length matters. The delegation handbook sets the President’s Cup tournament contests at three rounds of three minutes, separated by one-minute breaks. Those provisions describe the elimination competition, not the ten-round Dusmatov–Bautista assignment. There is no seeding for the tournament draw; two rings operate through the semi-finals before the finals move to one.

𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒄 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑫𝒖𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒗 𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝑰𝑩𝑨.𝑷𝑹𝑶 𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒍𝒆 𝒂𝒕 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕’𝒔 𝑪𝒖𝒑. pic.twitter.com/cLSsUi5fFO — IBA (@IBA_Boxing) November 9, 2026

Twelve men’s divisions are listed, from 50 kilograms through the over-100-kilogram class. Eligible amateurs and professionals can participate in the IBA Elite programme, which the organizer distinguishes from IBA.PRO. National federations may enter one boxer in each category. Registration has closed; the published participation information also sets an age range of 19 to 40 during 2026. The new ranking awards 1,000 points to a champion, 700 for silver and 500 for bronze, with 250 for quarter-finalists and 100 for those reaching the round of 16. These are placement-based points, not a separate award for each bout won.

What The Tournament Prize Fund Covers

The advertised $3 million tournament fund is not a disclosed purse for either boxer. Under the handbook, each division’s champion earns a $100,000 placement award, the runner-up $50,000 and each bronze medallist $25,000. Those figures are then divided: half to the boxer, with a quarter each allocated to the coach and national federation. For individual entries, the federation share is retained by the IBA; the same applies where a federation receives approved additional financial support.

A boxer eliminated before the semi-finals receives $1,000 for each preliminary win. That payment is replaced by the placement award on reaching the medal rounds, rather than added on top. It is therefore inaccurate to treat the headline tournament prizes as an athlete’s guaranteed personal take-home payment.

The closing day also includes the Global Boxing Forum, bringing federation representatives and other industry participants together in Istanbul. The IBA’s election congress follows on December 5. The forum’s detailed programme and speaker list remain subject to separate announcements.