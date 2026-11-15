Harlem Eubank To Face Greg Outlaw In Brighton On February 5

Harlem Eubank has a hometown assignment for his next fight: Greg Outlaw in Brighton, England, on Friday, February 5, 2027. MF Pro announced the welterweight matchup during Saturday’s Viddal Riley–Seydi Coupe event, with DAZN set to carry the card.

The two men arrive from different directions. Eubank is seeking a rebound after his July loss to David Papot, while the American brings a seven-fight winning streak. The announced records are 22-2 with nine knockouts for the Briton and 19-2 with eleven for Outlaw.

Brighton offers a reset after a difficult summer

Papot defeated the 32-year-old at London’s Copper Box Arena on July 18. It was not a one-way contest: Eubank put the Frenchman down in the seventh round, having already visited the canvas himself in the second. Two more knockdowns against the home fighter in the tenth helped decide a demanding twelve-round bout.

The judges returned 113-111, 115-110 and 115-109 for Papot. That defeat explains why the forthcoming home date is a rebuilding opportunity rather than the continuation of an unbeaten run. Eubank had lost previously to Jack Catterall, whose 2025 meeting with him ended prematurely following an accidental clash of heads.

In the released announcement, Eubank described the fight as the start of another push toward world-title contention. He welcomed the encouragement he draws from his city while acknowledging the visitor’s confidence and recent form.

“The motivation and inspiration I get from my city always brings out the best in me.”

His promoter’s confirmation is below. The accompanying graphic establishes the February date; it does not announce an undercard or identify a championship at stake.

Hometown 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🏆 Harlem Eubank back in action as he takes on 19-2 Greg Outlaw, live on @daznboxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Z7YCFtju8 — MFProBoxing (@MFProBoxing) November 14, 2026

Outlaw brings a ranking and a successful regional defense

The WBA’s October 31 ratings place Outlaw at No. 13 in the 147-pound division. Its boxer profile identifies the Maryland fighter as “Sharpshooter” and lists him at 33 years old. A ranking is not, by itself, a world-title eliminator designation for this new matchup.

His most recent listed appearance was a unanimous-decision victory over Michael Lee in February, retaining the WBA’s NABA regional belt. The association’s report described an effective jab, lateral movement and short combinations against an opponent trying to get inside. The three totals were 96-94, 97-93 and 99-91 over ten rounds.

The wider division also has separate WBA obligations involving Teofimo Lopez and Catterall, reported appeal plans from Lopez, and a reported special-permit route for a potential unification. Nothing in the Eubank–Outlaw announcement changes those instructions or promises February’s winner an immediate championship contest.

Outlaw’s released remarks cast the trip as an opportunity, not an obstacle: he said fighting away from home would not intimidate him and that Eubank’s family name would confer no advantage once they meet. Ticket details and supporting bouts remain to be announced.