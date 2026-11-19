Former heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court on November 18 to a maritime drug-trafficking conspiracy, bringing a case disrupted by attempted jury interference back before the court for a plea.

The 47-year-old Montenegrin admitted conspiring to violate the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced. The proceeding took place before United States Magistrate Judge Lara K. Eshkenazi.

His agreement includes $1 million in forfeiture and an obstruction-of-justice enhancement. Gogic faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of life when sentenced. Those are the statutory limits, not a sentence already imposed by the court.

The release identifies the case as 22-CR-493 (JMA). It describes both the transport operation behind the narcotics prosecution and subsequent efforts to interfere with witnesses and the judicial process.

Three cargo-ship seizures underpin the trafficking account

According to the office’s account of court filings and the plea proceeding, Gogic participated in an international network operating from approximately 2018 through 2020. It arranged the purchase, movement and distribution of cocaine from South America to Europe, using the United States along the route.

Prosecutors said the operation depended on assistance from corrupt sailors, including crew members controlled by Gogic. They attributed thousands of kilograms of coordinated shipments, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, to his involvement. Commercial container vessels provided the means of moving the drugs between continents.

Montenegrin National, Whose Trial Was Delayed After Jury Tampering Scheme Was Uncovered, Pleads Guilty to Maritime Narcotrafficking Conspiracy https://t.co/qK0CfLssCV — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) November 18, 2026

The announcement lists three seizures at American ports in 2019. Agents recovered 1,437 kilograms aboard the MSC Carlotta at the Port of New York and New Jersey on February 27. Another 537 kilograms were seized from the MSC Desiree in Philadelphia on March 18.

The largest recovery came aboard the MSC Gayane in Philadelphia on June 19: 17,956 kilograms. Federal prosecutors valued that shipment at more than $1 billion and described the seizure as one of the biggest in U.S. history. Their release distinguishes that vessel’s cargo from the two earlier recoveries.

Obstruction formed a separate part of the plea agreement

The government also described coordinated attempts to influence people who could give evidence. Its account says incarcerated witnesses were approached through other inmates, while individuals outside prison contacted witnesses’ family members. These allegations concern interference with the case, rather than the mechanics of transporting the cocaine.

Prosecutors said sensitive witness statements and a photograph of a witness’s then-minor daughter were found in Gogic’s cell. They also cited protected discovery material being leaked to the media and efforts to tamper with the jury selected for his November 2025 trial. The office’s announcement identifies the resulting delay in that trial as part of the case’s history.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. announced the plea alongside officials from Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI’s Washington field office. His office’s accompanying statement emphasized the integrity of courts and juries as well as the prosecution of international trafficking networks.

(1/2) “Gogic stepped outside the ring and into the drug trade, and today justice delivered a knockout blow,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) November 18, 2026

Authorities also credited assistance from American justice and drug-enforcement personnel based in Croatia, as well as Montenegro’s anti-narcotics police and Special State Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by the Eastern District’s International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section.