Gennady Golovkin Destroys Kamil Szeremeta, Wants Canelo Alvarez Or Callum Smith Next (Highlights)

The Kazakhstani middleweight champion cruised to victory against Kamil Szeremeta. He sets the record for the most defenses of the middleweight title.

Categories Boxing / Results

Categories Boxing / Results

Last night, Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin put his IBF and IBO middleweight titles on the line against a worthy contender in Kamil Szeremeta. Many hoped that Szeremeta would prove to be a tougher test for Golovkin but the Kazakhstani wasn’t having it. He dismantled Szeremeta during seven rounds before the referee decided that he had seen enough and stopped the fight.

In total, Golovkin scored four knockdowns on Szeremeta in only seven rounds. He was never in danger and even looked like he made the fight a little longer for the fans rather than finishing it early. Some critics may have thought that at 38 years old, Golovkin would start to slow down and lose his edge. But he proved everybody wrong with his habitual high-pressure style and smooth defense. 

After his fight, Golovkin was asked about his plans for the future and the Kazakhstani didn’t shy away from the question. He said that he will be watching Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith tonight and would like to face the winner.

“Absolutely, I’m open to anybody. Whatever’s the best for Business, for me, for DAZN, for the fans, I’m ready. I hope tomorrow (Canelo vs Smith) is gonna be a great event and whoever wins you know, the best, I’m open.”

When asked who he thinks will win the fight, Golovkin replied:

“The fans, absolutely the fans.”

If Canelo Alvarez wins against Callum Smith tonight, we could be a couple of months removed from the third fight in one of the best rivalries of modern boxing. After drawing in the first and winning the second, Alvarez has the upper hand in the rivalry although many believed that Golovkin won both fights. Needless to say that it would be the biggest fight to make at middleweight. With his victory over Szeremeta, Golovkin beat Bernard Hopkins’ record for the most middleweight title defenses with 21. A win over Canelo Alvarez could solidify his case as the greatest middleweight fighter of all time.

