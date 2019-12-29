Gervonta Davis Stops Yuriorkis Gamboa In Last Round, Wins WBA Title

Gervonta Davis TKO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa In Round 12

Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KO) is moving up to lightweight to take on former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KO) in a battle for the vacant WBA Lightweight title. The fight is taking place tonight (Saturday, December 28, 2019) in Atlanta.

Round 1

Davis presses Gamboa in the center of the ring. A lot of jabs in the opening minute. Sharp left hands to the head, more shots to the body by Davis. 10-9 Davis.

Round 2

Davis controls the center, Gamboa moves his head well. Jab plus hard left and Gamboa goes down. He got up! Gamboa on the ropes, short punches land for Davis. It seems Gamboa’s leg is hurt. 10-8 Davis.

Round 3

Gamboa doesn’t want to continue he complains but the ref says he must go on. Jab to the body, Gamboa’s shoe is broken! Straight left. More clean blows for Davis. 10-9 Davis.

Round 4

Gamboa misses jab to the body. Counter left Davis followed by a clean uppercut. Left hand Davis, right hand Gamboa. Uppercut and devastating left hand Davis. 10-9 Davis.

Round 5

Gamboa kicks off aggressively, a big flurry of punches but Davis defends well and punishes his opponent. Left uppercut Davis, Gamboa on the ropes. Clinch. Right hook Davis. 10-9 Davis.

Round 6

A lot of jabs, tactical battle in the first minute of the fight. Straight left Davis to the head, then he adds another shot to the body. 10-9 Davis.

Round 7

Gamboa is aggressive but he keeps missing with right hands to the head and body. Clean left Davis, Gamboa goes for a combo but continues missing.

Strong punch by Gamboa and Davis ends up on the ropes. 10-9 Gamboa.

Round 8

Davis lands to the head. Body shots are landing at will for Davis. Clean left hook to the head followed by a big right hook that rocks Gamboa! Left hook sends Gamboa to the canvas but he gets up. 10-8 Davis.

Round 9

Davis is looking for the finish, Gamboa lands a punch to the back of the head and the ref warns him. Stiff jabs, both fighters trading shots. Jab to the body Davis. 10-9 Davis.

Round 10

Davis looks gassed but Gamboa simply can’t find the distance. Straight hook to the body Davis, Gamboa fires back with two clean shots to the head. Right hand Gamboa. 10-9 Gamboa, Davis did nothing.

Round 11

Davis is tired he throws a hook to the body, Gamboa warned for a rabbit punch. More strikes Davis. Straight left followed by a flurry of punches. 10-9 Davis.

Round 12

Straight left Davis, Gamboa retreats! Right hook missed by a hair. Davis delivers a big uppercut that knocks Gamboa down, and the ref waves off!

Enjoy the highlights:

Gervonta Davis improves the score to 23-0, 21 KO, Yuriorkis Gamboa drops to 30-3, 18 KO.